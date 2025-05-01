Advertisement
These 3 Zodiac Signs Might Not Be The Luckiest In Love This May
The month of May is going to be full of plenty astrological happenings, from Pluto retrograde, to a Scorpio full moon, the start of Gemini season, and more.
Naturally, one of the first questions is, What do these things mean for our love lives? While some zodiac signs are set up for romantic blessings this month, these three signs might not have as much luck.
P.S. Be sure to check your sun sign, rising sign, and Venus sign.
Taurus
It might be your birthday season, Taurus, but the planet of love is moving through your 12th house of closure, endings, and the subconscious. In other words? Not really the most progressive energy for starting a relationship (or even deepening an existing one).
That's not to say you'll face a romantic disaster this month, it's just not your big focus right now. With it being your birthday season, it makes sense that you're focusing more on yourself.
Not to mention, motivational Mars in Leo is activating your fourth house of home and family, so you might not be feeling especially inclined to go out and meet new people. To that end, Mars could even cause some tension in relationships if you live with your partner.
Aquarius
You're something of a spitfire this month, Aquarius—at least in your closest relationships. As Mars moves through your seventh house of commitment and longterm partnership (and in loud and proud Leo, no less) you're not holding back about what you want.
Leo is your opposite sign, so things might feel a little tense. Oppositions can create a beautiful balance of yin and yang—but they can also be, well, polarizing.
When you throw the Scorpio full moon into the mix on May 12, it's going to form a harsh square to both your sun and Mars in Leo, so it could feel like relationship issues are coming to a head.
Cancer
This month is about getting your bag, Cancer, so even if you're not as lucky in love, consider this a time to focus on yourself. For one thing, Venus in Aries is infusing the career zone of your chart with more heart and balance.
Not only will you be making strides in your career, but Mars in fiery Leo will be activating your second house of finances, material security, and self worth all month long.
Think of it this way: If you're single, this is a month you can focus on your career and financial abundance, allowing you to attract more aligned potential partners. If you're already in a relationship, what benefits you and your career benefits your partner, too.
The takeaway
If you're a Taurus, Aquarius, or Cancer, we're not dooming you for the month of May by any means. Rather, understanding the astrological forecast for the month ahead helps us navigate it with more ease—no matter your zodiac sign.