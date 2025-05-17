Advertisement
Gemini Season Could Bring Budding Romance For These 3 Zodiac Signs
We're coming up on the tail and of spring, and with it, Gemini season is on the horizon. For the next four weeks, we have a few things to watch out for, like Saturn in Aries, a Sagittarius full moon, and more.
But of course, what we really want to know is how Gemini season will impact our love lives. To that end, these are the three zodiac signs that can look forward to luck in love.
P.S. Be sure to check your sun sign, rising sign, and Venus sign.
Sagittarius
With the Gemini sun lighting up your seventh house of relationships and long-term partnership, Sagittarius, you're open to love in a whole new way.
You tend to be one who shies away from commitment, but something about the energetic and curious Gemini sun has you keyed up. You might be considering ways you can strengthen an existing bond for the long run, or if you meet someone new, you might be most attracted to their long-term potential.
In any case, the next four weeks offer you a chance to open yourself to love and commitment, and get curious about all the ways that can be a good thing—instead of a limitation.
Gemini
With the sun in your sign, Gemini, it's your time to shine. Your first house of self and identity is activated right now, but even if you're trying to focus on yourself, you'll be even more attractive to others than usual.
Of course, this doesn't bother you one bit, as one of the most social signs of the zodiac. Take the opportunity to put yourself out there and meet plenty of new people. Who knows? One of them might even have partner potential.
But even if not, connecting with people, going on dates, and making people laugh is pretty much what you do best. With your signature charm and quick wit, you're in for a romantic birthday season.
Taurus
Hope you had a good birthday season, Taurus, because now you have an opportunity to focus on your relationships. As Venus (your ruling planet) moves into your sign on June 6, everyone will be feeling more romantic than usual—yourself included.
For four weeks until July 4, use the energy of Venus in your sign to tap into deeper levels of love and connection. This could look like forming a new romantic bond, or even strengthening an existing one.
In either case, you'll be more attractive to others with Venus in your sign as well, so watch out for suitors and be open to people you might not normally consider.
The takeaway
If you're not a Sagittarius, Gemini, or Taurus, we're not saying you'll have a bad Gemini season. There's always the possibility for every zodiac sign to find love, but understanding the astrological forecast ahead can give us a better idea of what to expect.