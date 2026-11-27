Think A Handful Of Almonds Is Enough? A Review Has An Answer
Almonds are one of those snacks that seem to make healthy eating a little easier. Toss some in your bag, sprinkle them over breakfast, or grab a handful when the afternoon snack cravings hit.
They're rich in fiber, plant protein, and unsaturated fats, so there's good reason to keep them around. But is a small handful actually enough to make a difference to your health?
A new review of almond research1 examined several health outcomes to find where almonds deliver the most benefits and how much you may need to eat to see them.
About the review
Researchers conducted an umbrella review that synthesized findings from multiple existing systematic reviews and meta-analyses.
They examined eight meta-analyses covering almond consumption and several health markers, including cholesterol, body weight, blood sugar, blood pressure, and liver health.
Almonds have been widely studied for their effects on heart and metabolic health, but results have varied across studies. This review aimed to clarify which potential benefits are most consistently supported by existing research.
Almonds may support healthier cholesterol and body composition
Across the pooled research, eating almonds significantly reduced LDL (often called "bad") cholesterol and total cholesterol, which are both important markers of heart health.
The review also found modest improvements in body weight, waist circumference, and fat mass, particularly among people eating at least 50 grams of almonds daily (roughly a generous handful and a half) for 12 weeks or longer.
Not every health marker improved, though. Blood sugar, insulin, and blood pressure results were inconsistent, and researchers found no clear overall benefits for liver enzymes.
The quality of the underlying reviews also varied, so the strength of the evidence differed by outcome.
How to work more almonds into your day
If you are hoping to see improvements in body composition, 50 grams is a useful reference point for eating almonds. Weighing a serving once or twice can help you get a feel for what that amount looks like without needing to measure it out every day.
A few easy ways to enjoy them include:
- At breakfast: Sprinkle chopped almonds over oatmeal, yogurt, or overnight oats.
- As an afternoon snack: Pair almonds with a piece of fruit for fiber and healthy fats.
- At lunch or dinner: Add sliced almonds to salads, roasted vegetables, or grain bowls for extra crunch.
Consistency matters, too. The body composition benefits were most apparent in studies lasting at least 12 weeks, so making almonds a regular part of your routine may be more useful than reaching for them occasionally.
And remember, 50 grams isn't a magic number or requirement for everyone. It's simply the amount at which certain benefits became more consistent in this review.
The takeaway
Almonds have more going for them than a satisfying crunch.
Eating them regularly was linked to lower LDL cholesterol, while modest drops in weight, waist size, and fat mass appeared with about 50 grams a day over at least 12 weeks. That's a pretty good reason to give your snack bowl a little upgrade.