A 17M-Person Study Found A Smaller Waistline Isn’t Always Better
We've all heard that carrying extra weight around your middle can affect your health. But does having a smaller waist automatically mean you're healthier? Not necessarily.
A new study involving more than 17 million people looked at how waist size relates to mortality risk, including what it might reveal that BMI alone can't.
And the findings offer another reason to look beyond the number on the scale when thinking about long-term health.
About the study
BMI uses your height and weight to estimate your body size, but it can't tell how much of your weight comes from muscle versus fat or where you carry that fat.
That's an important distinction, since abdominal fat is linked to health risks, while muscle supports strength and healthy aging.
To investigate, researchers followed 17,252,815 South Korean adults who underwent routine health screenings in 2009 or 2010. They tracked deaths over an average of nearly 14 years.
Researchers divided participants into 15 groups based on their BMI, then compared waist measurements within each group. This allowed them to examine how waist size related to mortality risk among people with similar BMIs.
Both larger and smaller waists were linked to higher mortality
Across all 15 groups, people with particularly large or small waists had a higher risk of death than those with measurements closer to the middle.
Among participants whose waist measurements were at or above the typical range for their age, sex, and BMI, every additional 5 centimeters was associated with a 16% higher mortality risk in men and 14% in women.
Age made a difference, too.
The relationship became more pronounced in older adults, particularly women ages 75 to 99. In this group, the pattern looked more like a U-shaped curve, with higher mortality risk at both ends of the waist-size range.
RELATED READ: Ready To Improve Your Body Composition? This Can Help
Why a smaller waist isn't automatically healthier
In the study, people with a waist 5 centimeters smaller and a lower BMI often had similar or even higher mortality than people of normal or slightly higher weight whose waists were large for their BMI. The researchers suggest muscle loss may help explain why.
Shrinking your waist by losing weight usually comes down to a calorie deficit.
The researchers note that people without obesity tend to lose a larger share of muscle than people with obesity when they lose weight this way, which may offset some of the benefit of losing belly fat.
That matters because muscle does much more than help you lift heavier weights.
More muscle is linked to better cardiorespiratory fitness (how well your heart and lungs fuel your body during activity), and both are tied to lower mortality.
Trimming your waist without losing weight, mostly through exercise, likely reflects less deep belly fat and more muscle.
In people without obesity who carried extra waist size for their BMI, that pattern was linked to lower mortality than weight loss. However, the study didn't directly establish muscle loss as the reason behind these differences.
What to prioritize beyond your waist size
Rather than chasing a smaller waist or lower BMI, focus on habits that support your overall health and help maintain muscle:
- Prioritize exercise that builds muscle: The researchers point to exercise as the main way to trim your waist without losing weight, a change that reflects less belly fat and more muscle.
- Look at the bigger picture: BMI and waist circumference offer useful health information, but neither tells the whole story. Body composition, fitness, and overall health matter, too.
The takeaway
Your waistline isn't a report card on your health, and smaller doesn't automatically mean better.
Instead of chasing inches, focus on keeping your muscles strong and your body capable of carrying you through the years.