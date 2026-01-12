I have one child who expresses her emotions in very big ways. She will lay down in traffic if she is having a tantrum, unbothered by the consequences or who she is impinging on. For a while, this really triggered me. But when I refocused on myself—rather than spending time ruminating on her irritating behaviors—I realized that she is the mouthpiece for anger and sadness that I never felt comfortable fully expressing. She is embodying what I have been, and in some ways still am, afraid of embodying. In this way, she is not at odds with me, but rather she is a teacher for me. Who knew!?