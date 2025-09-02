So many of the clients I work with in therapy and support circles at Spoke are mothers who have been taught to self-deny. Many moms have become the modern martyrs—parents who sacrifice their resources against their own self-interests. Martyrs say no to their own needs, in order to support others or stand behind a principle. They are known to minimize their own accomplishments, break their backs for others but expect nothing in return, and devalue their need for self-care.