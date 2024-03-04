In these tough moments, often referred to as survival moments, it’s normal for you to feel self-doubt or dysregulation. It is important that you take care of yourself before giving into the temptation to rectify the situation with your child. As humans, we co-regulate. This means, the nervous system of the parent either provides regulation or dysregulation for the child. For example, if you are energetically wound up, very agitated, or forceful, this will likely add to the problem, not solve it.