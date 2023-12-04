Advertisement
A Psychologist Explains What Self Care Should Actually Look Like For Parents
“Self-care” is served up as the answer to many of our struggles. Burnt out? Engage in self-care. Anxious? Practice self-care. Too busy? Do some self-care.
We are trying so hard to feel good—retreats, cleanses, gratitude journals, baths, crystals—and yet, on a large scale, it’s not working. Recent research highlights that nearly 3 in 5 US adults are feeling lonely. Not only that but 45% of adults ages 35 to 44 reported a mental illness in 2023 and nearly a quarter of adults rated their stress levels between 8-10.
We’ve bought into the belief that if we do better we will feel better, applying external solutions to internal pain points. While I can certainly get behind the benefits of relaxing rituals and being intentional about approaching our bodies and minds with care, as a therapist and group facilitator, I have found that people feel disappointed in themselves when they try to commit to a self-care routine and find that it doesn’t alleviate “the problem.”
Self-care in 2023 is becoming another thing “to do,” an item to check off the list of weekly activities and achievements. Much of what is marketed as self-care is actually an escape from the self rather than a nurturance of it.
Why is this happening?
There are several reasons why self-care practices can seem overwhelming.
Good enough is never good enough
I see people make amazing strides in caring for themselves, but they still don’t see these practices as “enough.” We are living in a time when there is SO much choice—different gyms, workout types, diet fads, mindfulness apps— that even if we choose one intervention, we don’t feel good about it because there are so many others that we could have said yes to.
When we feel dissatisfied with the outcomes of our choice, the roads not chosen yank on us. We tell ourselves, “Maybe there was something better out there” or “Maybe if I just keep working harder I’ll feel freer.”
Yet, some research shows that choice doesn’t always lead to freedom. The “paradox of choice” suggests that as the number of choices increases, it’s harder to feel peace about the one you select.
We choose what’s familiar over what’s best
As humans we feel more comfortable seeking what we know than what we don't. No wonder it’s easier to believe a diet will cure your relationship with your body, when you’re interacting with diet ads constantly!? Our brains see this as a familiar and therefore safe choice.
We wait until we are sufficiently deprived before we treat ourselves
Modern society tells us that we have to earn feeling good. How many times have you said or heard someone tell you how hard they worked, before they granted themselves a vacation?
We wait until we are starving for care before we give it to ourselves. And then wonder why the suture doesn’t match the wound. Essentially, the impact of a year of working non-stop is not going to be solved with a 2 week vacation.
The lie of individualism
If we believe we can solve the problem on our own, then we stay disconnected from others. Many of the issues that we are trying to solve with individual self-care, actually require collective self-care. Separateness is against our biology: healing happens in connection.
Wellness industry
The global health and wellness market is expected to grow to over $5.3 trillion dollars in 2023. Many wellness interventions want us to feel like we are broken, so that we buy things to fix ourselves. If we are paying for a solution outside of us, we are not getting in touch with the wisdom inside of us.
If we think we are the problem, we are not blaming the systems (including racism and sexism) that make us feel like unwell to begin with—a concept explored in Pooja Lakshmin M.D.'s book Real Self-Care and Chrissy King’s The Body Liberation Project.
And how convenient these store-bought solutions are for tired and busy moms, as they promise a quick fix.
So what do we do?
Real self-care is about “building a life we don’t want to escape from,” in the words of author Brianna Wiest. It’s asking ourselves, in community: what does freedom for me look like, feel like, smell like, taste like, and sound like?
It is often subtractive rather than additive, pulling back the curtains to see what is beneath all the things we bought, or drank, or ate, or didn’t eat to see what’s there: What does my heart yearn for?
This sometimes requires giving up the thing we thought we wanted for the thing we need—for example, saying goodbye to the 80 hour work week and corner office, for peace of mind and healthy relationships. Or setting boundaries with a family member, and therefore compromise being liked by them.
Real-self care requires us to confront our fears of mediocrity and not being exceptional. Accepting mediocrity doesn’t mean we settle, but rather we have an honest conversation with ourselves to determine if we have the energy, time, resources, and capacity to achieve the goal we set out to.
It’s getting real about the things you might need to give up in order to get the things you really want. It’s about asking yourself what you want to feel and what experiences you want to grapple with in this lifetime, versus what you want to achieve?
And lastly, it’s about remembering that life is not just about being happy, but rather about being alive: experiencing the full spectrum of emotions, which sometimes don’t feel good at all.
Choosing real self-care, might actually not have immediate impacts of joy. Sometimes real self-care is boring, like staying home to make a budget on a sunny Sunday afternoon rather than going out for $25 avocado toast.
Or maybe when you genuinely start paying attention to your soul desires, you notice you feel guilt, because you’ve been taught that this is self-serving. This doesn’t mean that you’re going in the wrong direction, it just means that you are taking a new direction.
The takeaway
Self care is not only found outside of you in material things—sure you can use external tools as supportive self care rituals. But to truly understand what nourishes you, I invite you to go toward the inner wise guide you have inside and ask her: Body, will you tell me what do you need me to know about what you need?
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
The Medical System Has A Burnout Problem — But This Could Help
Christine Tara Peterson, PhD, AHP, RYT
The Medical System Has A Burnout Problem — But This Could Help
Christine Tara Peterson, PhD, AHP, RYT