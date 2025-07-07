Advertisement
Parenting "Takes A Village" — So Why Is It So Hard To Find Community?
We’ve heard that connection increases our lifespan and enhances the quality of our day to day lives. The saying “it takes a village” is one that I’ve heard from many parents over the years.
And yet, despite knowing how good it is for us, many of us struggle with maintaining closeness to community. According to a recent survey, about 65% of parents in the U.S. report that the demands of parenting keep them feeling "sometimes or frequently" isolated or lonely. And 40% reported that they have “no one” to support them in the parenting role.
There is a systemic reason for this: Nonstop work expectations, growing child care responsibilities, and a highly individualistic Western culture creates tension by burdening the nuclear family to care for itself. And many of us have been told to be self-reliant, lessening the need to build fabrics of connection between one another. It's no wonder it is hard to find time to carve out connection.
While systems-level change is required, below, I explore four of the interpersonal reasons why connection feels hard and why that challenge is essential to work through.
Connection isn't an obligation, but needs to become a priority
Unlike our marriages or jobs there is no contractual obligation for kinship relationships. Mothers and caregivers may have been taught that they have to sacrifice themselves for their families. This instigates us to save the "want tos" for after we have completed all the "have tos."
What if we put these two lists side by side and weighed them as equally important? What if we merged the lists, and believed that incorporating the want tos will fuel us and protect us from resentment and self-abandonment?
In order for something to thrive, it has to be nurtured. Reprioritizing connection to be something we pursue, as we go after jobs and exercise routines, will allow us to reap its benefits.
Connection is exposing, and exposure leads to closeness
I went on an extended trip with friends and noticed my insecurities arise. They witnessed my less than perfect parenting. They saw my morning mood after not sleeping the night before. They saw me at my most vulnerable.
True connection and closeness removes the veneer of composure that a simple dinner date or afternoon allows one to uphold. This time away also created opportunities for parenting breaks and deeper connection within our group—we took turns cooking, we traded exercise hours, we sat up late talking about all the things that felt good and hard in our lives. We all left feeling seen and supported, despite the trials of developing a co-family groove.
Those of us who have been told not to depend on others, or have had negative experiences depending on others, may shy away from this level of vulnerability. I want to normalize that for us, leaning on others typically comes with a mix of relief and fear.
Being in community requires giving up some of your needs, and getting others met
Community building isn't the same as hosting.
In her book All About Love, bell hooks references community as a group of individuals “who have learned how to communicate honestly with each other, whose relationship go deeper than the masks of composure, and who have developed some significant commitment to rejoice together, mourn together, and to delight in each other, and make other's conditions our own.”
Truly being with one antlers means compromising on needs—meeting some and asking for some.
I like to hold my needs side by side with my children—this doesn’t mean that they matter any less to me, it just means that I believe I matter too.
Sometimes families shy away from creating connection experiences because it feels like it requires more effort—cooking for more people or cleaning up after a larger group.
Instead create an invitation to collaborate rather than an event that requires you to shoulder more responsibility. For example, I will invite my friends to cook with me, rather than for them. We will create a monthly calendar that allows for transparency on who is doing what for whom when. We have a culture of “asks” and of “gives,” because we all honor reciprocity.
Stating our boundaries, (for example, requesting people to leave by 7 p.m.) or naming when life feels too hard to give (when you're going through mourning or grief), is an invitation for our community to know us. Therefore it's an invitation to come closer to us. It also protects us from resentment and going beyond our limits.
When we struggle to own our needs for community, it can be helpful to look at what limiting beliefs may be getting in the way. Do you believe your kids' extracurriculars matter more than your own? Were you told that if you’re having a hard time you should conceal rather than reveal that to your friends?
It can be helpful to notice these beliefs, get curious about where they came about, and ask yourself if they are still helping you or are harming you by keeping you disconnected and overwhelmed. I like to hold my needs side by side with my children—this doesn’t mean that they matter any less to me, it just means that I believe I matter too.
True community requires giving up some control accepting the beautiful mess that ensues
Leaning into community means that sometimes your routine gets thrown off. Or sometimes someone says something you don’t like around your children, Or an adult wants to talk to you when you want to focus on your kids instead.
True connection is messier than doing things on your own. And yet, it also has the power to be more healing and nourishing.
The takeaway
Healing happens in connection and pain thrives in isolation. Developing an authentic and supportive community takes effort, that pays you and your children back in dividends.