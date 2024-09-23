We are living in a moment where sometimes parenting is referred to as another “job.” This is problematic because it both takes the joy out of the experience and becomes another thing “to do.” As a mother, I see myself as in relationship with my children, not as providing a service for my children. What this means to me is: I care for their wellbeing, but I care for mine as well. I do not hold myself responsible for being everything to my children, which requires me getting very clear on what I must do and what I sometimes cannot/won’t do. I believe that treating our children as another BIG thing we have to “do,” is part of what is making us low resourced and overwhelmed.