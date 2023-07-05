6 p.m.: On non-production or set days, my husband and I typically wind down our days around 6 p.m., wrapping up last projects, emails, clients, writing assignments, editing, and audition work. We'll both take a moment to wrap up any last notes, invoices, submissions, or emails.

6:20 p.m.: We each take a few minutes to reflect on our days, review successes, and do a general “sweep” of our workdays to celebrate the wins and the work we accomplished. So often we can speed through our days and think we could have achieved more. However, it really has been helpful for us both to do a personal reflection of our checkboxes and accomplishments to realize how much we truly did do, noting mentally (or writing it down) how we’ve moved the needle forward towards some goals.

6:30 p.m.: Time to ground, reset, and switch gears with some outdoor air or movement. We love to go for a walk around our neighborhood in Los Angeles over on the water and move out of our work mode and begin to ease into the evening off mode. This routine goes with us everywhere when we travel too!

7:15 p.m.: It’s typically dinner time. We split the effort of co-creating a meal. Thankfully, we’re both vegan and have pretty much the same stomachs, so it’s easy to prepare or order two or one of the same dishes at home or when traveling.

8 p.m.: After cleaning up the dishes together, I’ll wash my face and get ready to spend some chill time together, either watching a series we’re both into, reading a book, or diving deep in conversation. I prioritizing not eating after this time for the best night's sleep I can get.

9 p.m.: Winding down from media time, I typically have my head on a pillow or on my husband’s lap counting down the moments to bed blissfully. Yep, I’m a Queen.

9:15 p.m.: I prep workout clothes for the morning, getting outfits ready to go. We rock no excuses in this high-performance traveling household!

9:30 p.m.: Getting into bed, we turn on the white noise machine (yes, we have a travel one too) and share some favorite moments and highlights of the day.

9:36 p.m.: We take a moment for personal gratitude for all that we have and are grateful for, including each other. Taking this time has honestly been one of the best ways to sleep peacefully, manifest more, and build abundance upon abundance in our lives!

9:38 p.m.: And…we’re out! Maybe not that fast, but we do fall asleep quickly. What really helps is keeping the same routine we have at home and when we travel. Even if we’re jumping time zones, we tend to stick to the same times for all of the above.

4:45 a.m.: Wake up, a warm embrace, and go time! I make the bed, brush my teeth, use a cryo ice cube on my face, do a 10-minute meditation, drink water and coffee, and get moving.