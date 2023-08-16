How A Dermatologist Winds Down For Bed + Her Sunday Wash Routine

Here's a peek into my Sunday routine—which also happens to be wash day. I find that the soothing, repetitive process of washing my hair helps me get into sleep mode at the end of the weekend.

5:10 p.m.: I have to start getting ready for bed earlier on Sundays because this is typically my “wash” day. To prep my hair, I usually start with a pre-cleanse oil treatment.

5:15 p.m.: I start my wash day routine with any necessary scalp treatments. I love the Scalp Purifying Solution from OurX (a company that I'm a derm expert for).

5:20 - 5:40 p.m: After applying the solution, I like to detangle my hair to make the shampoo process more smooth.

5:40 - 6 p.m.: After detangling, I use the OurX Nutrient Cleanse Complex to thoroughly cleanse my scalp while hydrating my hair. Immediately after, I will condition my hair to really seal and lock in that moisture.

6 - 7 p.m.: After washing and conditioning, I usually like to let my hair air dry. Then I'll style.

9:10 p.m.: After styling my hair, I always make sure that I have my clothes laid out for work the next day to make mornings easier

9:12 p.m.: I check my email one final time. I tend to be overly ambitious about the number of tasks I can complete in a day. As someone who heavily relies on checklists, I tend to stay up late until I’ve tackled a significant number of items. I realize this habit is counterproductive and often affects my quality of sleep, and I’m making a conscious effort to get better about it.

9:25 p.m.: I brush my teeth and wash my face, moisturize, and apply any other skin treatment that I need on that particular day

10:34 p.m.: I usually turn on a podcast or an audiobook

10:36 p.m.: I set a timer for the book or podcast to shut off in 10 minutes. I'm usually asleep far before that.

7:00 a.m.: I wake up and read 2-3 articles that my mom has sent me that morning. She sends them to me every morning! I'll also write in my sleep tracker: I recently read a book saying it's better to write down how you feel after a night of sleep instead of relying on trackers for insights, so that is what I do.

7:10 a.m.: I get up and do some stretching before getting on the bike. Depending on the day, I do a little bit of weight training as well.