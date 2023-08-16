How A Dermatologist Winds Down For Bed + Her Sunday Wash Routine
Our sleep series, The Wind Down, provides a minute-by-minute peek into the wind-down routines that get well-being experts ready for bed. Today, we're relaxing with dermatologist Jenna Lester, MD, who infuses skin- and hair care into her relaxing nightly rituals.
And as I’ve progressed in my career as a dermatologist, I’ve found myself sacrificing sleep at times.
I'm very lucky in that I don't usually have problems falling asleep, though I sometimes experience difficulty staying asleep depending on my levels of stress. If I have a million things running through my brain before bed, I might wake up during the night.
Personally, sleep provides me with an opportunity to dream and escape, triggering new ideas and perspectives.
Exercise has been a great tool that helps me sleep better throughout the night. I’ve also increased my meditation practices to help me manage my stress throughout the day, and this has positively impacted my sleep at night as well.
With a solid night’s rest, I find myself ready to tackle anything the day brings: From exercising to eating healthy to mentoring students, I have all the energy I need to accomplish my tasks with a fresh and awakened mind. With so much on my plate every day, it’s nearly impossible to get everything done if I’m too tired. So, I make sure to prioritize and appreciate sleep in order to help myself and others succeed.
- Average hours I sleep a night: 6 ½ -7
- Ideal bedtime: 10:30 p.m.
- Ideal wake-up time: 7 a.m.
- Nightstand essentials: Silk scarf for my hair, stack of books, 1 or 2 journals
- Favorite place I’ve ever slept: In the Costa Rican cloud forest
- Sleep bad habit: Getting myself into a Youtube rabbit hole and watching shorts too late into the night
- Caffeine consumption: 0, I don't drink caffeine at all
- How I track my sleep (ie if you use an Oura ring, Fitbit, etc.): I don’t really track my sleep besides using a sleep journal
- The last product or habit that changed my sleep for the better: Not sleeping with my phone by my bed (though I still do this occasionally). I also try to get up at the same time every day regardless of the time I went to bed the night before.
- The first thing I do when I wake up: I check my phone
Here's a peek into my Sunday routine—which also happens to be wash day. I find that the soothing, repetitive process of washing my hair helps me get into sleep mode at the end of the weekend.
5:10 p.m.: I have to start getting ready for bed earlier on Sundays because this is typically my “wash” day. To prep my hair, I usually start with a pre-cleanse oil treatment.
5:15 p.m.: I start my wash day routine with any necessary scalp treatments. I love the Scalp Purifying Solution from OurX (a company that I'm a derm expert for).
5:20 - 5:40 p.m: After applying the solution, I like to detangle my hair to make the shampoo process more smooth.
5:40 - 6 p.m.: After detangling, I use the OurX Nutrient Cleanse Complex to thoroughly cleanse my scalp while hydrating my hair. Immediately after, I will condition my hair to really seal and lock in that moisture.
6 - 7 p.m.: After washing and conditioning, I usually like to let my hair air dry. Then I'll style.
9:10 p.m.: After styling my hair, I always make sure that I have my clothes laid out for work the next day to make mornings easier
9:12 p.m.: I check my email one final time. I tend to be overly ambitious about the number of tasks I can complete in a day. As someone who heavily relies on checklists, I tend to stay up late until I’ve tackled a significant number of items. I realize this habit is counterproductive and often affects my quality of sleep, and I’m making a conscious effort to get better about it.
9:25 p.m.: I brush my teeth and wash my face, moisturize, and apply any other skin treatment that I need on that particular day
10:34 p.m.: I usually turn on a podcast or an audiobook
10:36 p.m.: I set a timer for the book or podcast to shut off in 10 minutes. I'm usually asleep far before that.
7:00 a.m.: I wake up and read 2-3 articles that my mom has sent me that morning. She sends them to me every morning! I'll also write in my sleep tracker: I recently read a book saying it's better to write down how you feel after a night of sleep instead of relying on trackers for insights, so that is what I do.
7:10 a.m.: I get up and do some stretching before getting on the bike. Depending on the day, I do a little bit of weight training as well.
Dr. Jenna C. Lester is founder of the Skin of Color dermatology program at UCSF, which addresses the persistent issues that arise from the exclusion and marginalization of non-white patients in medical research and practice. She is combating medical disparities due to racial inequality, working to fill education gaps in textbooks and curriculum about non-white skin and training a new generation of doctors. A graduate of Harvard University and The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, she is an assistant professor of dermatology at UCSF where she practices and teaches general dermatology. Dr. Jenna is also a dermatologist expert for the hair care brand OurX.