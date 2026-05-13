Inflammation & Poor Sleep Are Common During Pregnancy — Study Shows This Can Help
It's not always easy to sleep well during pregnancy. Between the physical discomfort, hormonal shifts, and mental load of preparing for a baby, quality rest can feel elusive. Poor sleep during pregnancy has been linked to higher inflammation levels during pregnancy, but new research offers a reassuring finding: mindfulness may help buffer those effects. Here's what you need to know.
What researchers set out to learn
Inflammation during pregnancy is a well-established concern; elevated levels of inflammatory markers like interleukin-6 (IL-6) have been associated with adverse birth outcomes. Sleep disruption is known to increase inflammation, but researchers wanted to understand whether mindfulness could play a protective role.
In a study published in Sleep Health1, researchers examined 122 pregnant women during their second and third trimesters. They measured IL-6 levels, assessed sleep quality using the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index, and evaluated mindfulness using the Three Facet Mindfulness Questionnaire. They focused specifically on "acting with awareness," which refers to paying attention to your present-moment experience rather than operating on autopilot.
Present-moment awareness was linked to lower inflammation
Women who scored higher on "acting with awareness" had significantly lower levels of IL-6. But the most notable finding involved the interaction between sleep and mindfulness, with poor sleep being associated with higher inflammation only in women with lower levels of mindfulness.
In other words, mindfulness appeared to protect against the inflammatory consequences of disrupted sleep. For women who practiced greater present-moment awareness, poor sleep didn't carry the same inflammatory toll. The researchers concluded that mindfulness interventions could be a cost-effective solution to decrease inflammation during pregnancy, potentially reducing adverse birth outcomes.
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How to practice present-moment awareness during pregnancy
"Acting with awareness" doesn't require lengthy meditation sessions. It's about bringing more attention to what you're already doing:
- Single-task when possible: Instead of scrolling while eating or mentally running through your to-do list during a shower, try focusing on one activity at a time. Notice the textures, temperatures, and sensations of the moment.
- Use routine moments as anchors: Brushing your teeth, waiting for water to boil, or sitting at a red light can become brief opportunities to check in with your body and breath.
- Try a 2-minute body scan: Before bed or upon waking, spend a couple of minutes noticing how different parts of your body feel without trying to change anything.
- Name what you're doing: Silently narrating your actions ("I'm washing dishes," "I'm walking to the car") can help pull your attention back to the present when your mind starts to wander.
The takeaway
This research suggests that cultivating present-moment awareness during pregnancy may help protect against inflammation, even when sleep is less than ideal. The protective effect was most pronounced for women who struggled with sleep but practiced mindfulness. It's a low-risk, accessible tool you can start today.