The Collagen Supplement This Trainer Uses For Strong Skin & Hair* 

Collagen supplements are loved in the wellness industry for several reasons, hair and skin included. The fitness-minded love them, as they can also help enhance joint health and comfort1 .* Those trying to improve digestive health love them as they can help support the gut's lining2 .* Beauty folk love them for the way they promote your body's own natural collagen and elastin production3 .*

Talk about benefits to go around, no?

"As someone who is constantly sweating and working out, I'm always challenging my skin, hair, and nails: From boxing to riding my bike and working with clients, I put my body through a lot. I started taking mbg's beauty & gut collagen+ because it hits multiple angles,"* says Nike trainer and founder of ASH FIT Ash Wilking.

"I knew it was going to help the strength of my hair and nails and create a glow in my skin. I've been taking it for a few months now, and I've noticed a huge difference in my skin's texture, tone, and hydration and my hair's strength and smoothness. I add a serving to my morning coffee every day, and I feel like I'm starting my day off on the right foot."*

She's right—research 4 shows that collagen peptides support skin elasticity and dermal collagen density5 .* And mbg's own beauty & gut collagen+ goes the extra step by adding in a host of other nutrients and botanical bioactives.

There are vitamins C and E, both vital to the body's natural collagen synthesis process.* There are antioxidant actives like curcumin (from turmeric root) and sulforaphane (from broccoli seed) to help combat oxidative stress.* And there are two barrier-supportive bioactives: hyaluronic acid to support your skin barrier, and L-glutamine to support the health and integrity of your gut lining.*