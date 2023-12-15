Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

The Supplement That (Finally!) Helped Me Get Great Sleep Night After Night

Kit G. Murphy
Author:
Kit G. Murphy
December 15, 2023
Kit G. Murphy
Executive coach
By Kit G. Murphy
Executive coach
Kit G. Murphy, president of Kit G. Murphy, LLC, runs an executive coaching and business consulting practice that is focused on individuals and closely-held small to medium-size businesses.
Image by Ivan Gener / Stocksy
December 15, 2023

Quality sleep is a big priority for me. As an executive coach, no two days at work are the same. I have clients in time zones around the world, so in order to be successful, I need to have the energy to actively listen to and engage with them. I can't do that if I'm not well-rested.

Why I needed a little extra help in the sleep department

Getting a good night's sleep is key, but it's easier said than done. For starters, my sleep patterns have shifted as I've gotten older, and I find it more difficult at times to fall asleep and stay asleep.

My husband and I also tend to have different sleep-wake patterns. While I may need to go to bed early some nights for a morning session, he prefers to stay up late. When he does finally come to bed, oftentimes it will wake me up for a while.

I'm also a caregiver for my husband, who is in a wheelchair, so it's essential that I'm able to sleep through these interruptions (or at least roll over and fall back asleep quickly) and rest up to have the energy I need to assist him throughout the day.

In the past, I've tried different tools for nightly support, including traditional sleep aids. But they left me feeling groggy in the morning, and I prefer a more natural approach.

I'm very selective about what I put into my body from a food perspective, and I really believe food is medicine. So for me, taking something so unnatural didn't feel aligned with my values.

I was searching for a gentler, more natural solution that would help me sleep through the night and wake up refreshed for my work and personal responsibilities in the morning. When I found sleep support+ from mindbodygreen, I was intrigued.

It featured a simple ingredient list—magnesium, jujube, and PharmaGABA®—and had many five-star reviews to its name. I'll admit that I was a little skeptical about the product at first (Were all these positive reviews really true? Was it worth the higher price point?), but I decided to order my first bottle around the holidays to see what it was all about. I'm so glad I did: sleep support+ has made my sleep deeper and easier to come by.*

My experience with sleep support+

Taking sleep support+ for the past month, I've been pleasantly surprised by how it's helped my sleep: I feel very relaxed after taking the product and have been able to fall asleep quickly and stay asleep through the night, even when my husband is awake in the next room.* (And it's football season, so that's saying a lot!) Some mornings, I'll even wake up and ask him what time he came to bed the night before. I don't remember hearing him! This deeper sleep has helped me wake up feeling refreshed and ready to go for my clients.

On an average night, I'll take one capsule (half of the recommended dose) of sleep support+ about 45 minutes before bed. On nights when I know I have a lot of client meetings the next day or I have a lot on my mind, I may add the second capsule. I appreciate that I can tailor this formula to my personal needs and sensitivity. While I've been impressed by how relaxed I am after taking sleep support+, I've never felt cloudy in the morning or like it's too much.*

Overall, I'm very happy to have this product in my health and wellness repertoire. It's the perfect solution for someone like me who values sleep and is very careful about what they put into their body.*

The takeaway

I feel—as I'm sure many others do too—that I'm not able to fully attend to the people in my life after a night of poor sleep. We all need to decide for ourselves how much we value sleep, but for me, it's certainly enough to continue taking sleep support+. This product, though on the pricey side, delivers premium ingredients that have proved well worth it in my life.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

I'm An Exercise Physiologist: This Is How Women 50+ Should Actually Work Out
Women's Health

I'm An Exercise Physiologist: This Is How Women 50+ Should Actually Work Out

Hannah Frye

I've Tested Over 50 CBD Products & These CBD Gummies Are My Favorite
Integrative Health

I've Tested Over 50 CBD Products & These CBD Gummies Are My Favorite

Braelyn Wood

80% Of Autoimmune Cases In The U.S. Are In Women: 4 Reasons Why
Women's Health

80% Of Autoimmune Cases In The U.S. Are In Women: 4 Reasons Why

Hannah Frye

Want To Prevent Dementia? Pay Attention To Heart Health, New Study Suggest
Integrative Health

Want To Prevent Dementia? Pay Attention To Heart Health, New Study Suggest

Sarah Regan

Last-Minute Healthy Gift Ideas For Every Type Of Person In Your Life
Integrative Health

Last-Minute Healthy Gift Ideas For Every Type Of Person In Your Life

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The Best Supplement For Cognitive Support & Longevity, From A Neuroscientist
Integrative Health

The Best Supplement For Cognitive Support & Longevity, From A Neuroscientist

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Phytonutrients To Help You Tackle Everything On Your List This Year
Integrative Health

5 Phytonutrients To Help You Tackle Everything On Your List This Year

Sarah Regan

The Clean Supplement A Nutritionist Takes To Sleep Deeper & Wake Up Refreshed
Integrative Health

The Clean Supplement A Nutritionist Takes To Sleep Deeper & Wake Up Refreshed

Sarah Regan

This Form Of Magnesium Is Popular For Treating Constipation — But Does It Work?
Integrative Health

This Form Of Magnesium Is Popular For Treating Constipation — But Does It Work?

Rachael Ajmera, MS, RD

I'm An Exercise Physiologist: This Is How Women 50+ Should Actually Work Out
Women's Health

I'm An Exercise Physiologist: This Is How Women 50+ Should Actually Work Out

Hannah Frye

I've Tested Over 50 CBD Products & These CBD Gummies Are My Favorite
Integrative Health

I've Tested Over 50 CBD Products & These CBD Gummies Are My Favorite

Braelyn Wood

80% Of Autoimmune Cases In The U.S. Are In Women: 4 Reasons Why
Women's Health

80% Of Autoimmune Cases In The U.S. Are In Women: 4 Reasons Why

Hannah Frye

Want To Prevent Dementia? Pay Attention To Heart Health, New Study Suggest
Integrative Health

Want To Prevent Dementia? Pay Attention To Heart Health, New Study Suggest

Sarah Regan

Last-Minute Healthy Gift Ideas For Every Type Of Person In Your Life
Integrative Health

Last-Minute Healthy Gift Ideas For Every Type Of Person In Your Life

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The Best Supplement For Cognitive Support & Longevity, From A Neuroscientist
Integrative Health

The Best Supplement For Cognitive Support & Longevity, From A Neuroscientist

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Phytonutrients To Help You Tackle Everything On Your List This Year
Integrative Health

5 Phytonutrients To Help You Tackle Everything On Your List This Year

Sarah Regan

The Clean Supplement A Nutritionist Takes To Sleep Deeper & Wake Up Refreshed
Integrative Health

The Clean Supplement A Nutritionist Takes To Sleep Deeper & Wake Up Refreshed

Sarah Regan

This Form Of Magnesium Is Popular For Treating Constipation — But Does It Work?
Integrative Health

This Form Of Magnesium Is Popular For Treating Constipation — But Does It Work?

Rachael Ajmera, MS, RD

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.