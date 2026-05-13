The Nutrient Gap In Anxious Brains & What It Might Mean For Mental Health
When we think about anxiety, we often focus on neurotransmitters like serotonin or lifestyle factors like stress and sleep. But emerging research suggests another nutrient may play an important role in brain health and emotional regulation: choline.
A new meta-analysis1 found that people with anxiety disorders consistently had lower levels of choline-containing compounds in the brain compared to healthy controls.
Here’s what researchers discovered, and why this nutrient is suddenly getting more attention in mental health conversations.
Why researchers decided to measure brain nutrients in people with anxiety
The objective of this meta-analysis was to determine whether people with anxiety disorders show consistent differences in brain metabolites (specifically choline-containing compounds) compared to healthy individuals.
Choline is an essential nutrient plays an important role in brain and nervous system health. The body uses it to produce acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter involved in memory, learning, attention, and mood regulation. Choline also helps maintain healthy cell membranes and supports communication between brain cells.
In brain imaging research, “choline-containing compounds” refer to metabolites linked to cell membrane turnover and brain cell function. Measuring these compounds can give researchers insight into brain health and activity in different regions of the brain.
To investigate this, researchers analyzed previously published human studies that used proton magnetic resonance spectroscopy (1H-MRS), an advanced brain imaging technique that measures certain chemicals within living brain tissue. The review included participants with several anxiety-related conditions, including generalized anxiety disorder, panic disorder, social anxiety disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder.
People with anxiety had 8% lower choline in key brain regions
Across these disorders, one consistent finding emerged: lower concentrations of choline-containing compounds in the cortex, the outer layer of the brain involved in cognition, emotional regulation, and decision-making.
The researchers described this as a “transdiagnostic” finding, meaning it appeared across multiple anxiety disorders rather than being limited to just one condition.
In higher-quality studies, the difference was even more pronounced: an average 8% reduction compared to people without anxiety.
This pattern held true across all three anxiety disorders, suggesting it may be a shared feature of anxiety rather than something unique to one diagnosis. The analysis also found lower levels of N-acetylaspartate, a compound considered a marker of healthy brain cells.
Chronic stress may deplete choline faster than the brain can replenish it
According to the analysis, when your brain is in a constant state of heightened alertness (as it often is with anxiety), it may use up choline faster than it can take it in.
Stress hormones and other chemical messengers involved in the "fight or flight" response affect how your brain uses and recycles choline. Over time, a brain that's always on alert may burn through this nutrient without being able to keep up.
This doesn't mean low choline causes anxiety, or that eating more choline will cure it. But it does suggest that ongoing stress may quietly deplete certain nutrients, which could make things harder over time.
Choline-rich foods that support brain health
Choline-rich foods include:
- Eggs: one of the best sources, with about 147 mg per large egg
- Salmon and other fatty fish: also provide omega-3s, which support brain health
- Soybeans and legumes: a solid plant-based option
- Cruciferous vegetables: broccoli, Brussels sprouts, and cauliflower offer smaller amounts
However, it's hard to get enough choline through diet alone. So if you are looking to really support your brain and mental health, supplementing specifically with Cognizin® citicoline is the way to go. This is a clinically studied form of the compound that supports memory, attention span, and mood.* This supplement combines 500 milligrams of Cognizin® citicoline with 5 grams of creatine monohydrate to support brain health.
Of course, receiving proper care for these mental health concerns (including therapy and medication) are also important for proper management.
The takeaway
This research suggests anxiety may affect brain chemistry in ways we're only beginning to understand. While choline supplements aren't a proven treatment, prioritizing nutrient-rich foods that support brain health is a low-risk way to support your mental well-being alongside other evidence-based approaches.