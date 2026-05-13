However, it's hard to get enough choline through diet alone. So if you are looking to really support your brain and mental health, supplementing specifically with Cognizin® citicoline is the way to go. This is a clinically studied form of the compound that supports memory, attention span, and mood.* This supplement combines 500 milligrams of Cognizin® citicoline with 5 grams of creatine monohydrate to support brain health.