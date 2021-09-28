mindbodygreen

Motivation
Have You Experienced "The Class"? Try This Virtual Workout The Next Time You Need A Mind-Body Boost

Kristine Thomason
mbg Senior Health Editor By Kristine Thomason
mbg Senior Health Editor
Kristine Thomason is the senior health editor at mindbodygreen.
One Mood- & Energy-Boosting Tool Our Health & Fitness Editor Swears By

Image by The Class / Digital Studio

September 28, 2021 — 15:17 PM

If you've ever been lucky enough to try out The Class in New York City, you know it's a head-to-toe, heart-pumping, emotions-elevating, euphoric experience. For a little more context: The Class features a unique combination of strength training, cardio, meditation, and intuitive movement—encouraging participants to tune in to the body-mind connection.

After taking my first class back in 2017, I remember leaving the Tribeca, New York, studio with an overwhelming sense of awe and ease. Engaging in this freeing form of exercise felt cathartic—plus, the positive energy in the room was truly palpable.

So when I first heard the popular fitness studio was going to launch The Class Digital Studio (a subscription-based, virtual version of their in-person classes) in 2020, I was excited but a tad skeptical. While I was thrilled that these classes would be available to people all over the world, beyond tours and pop-up events, I was curious how this mind-body experience could work on a digital platform.

However, after trying these at-home sessions myself last year, I was pleasantly surprised by how the mind-body experience seamlessly translated to the virtual stage. My cynicism quickly washed away, as I was reminded these classes aren't about the aesthetically pleasing studios or packed room of movement devotees but rather the time and space to turn inward and connect with your own body.

Now, in 2021, The Class is launching another exciting addition to their online offerings. Introducing There's A Class For That, a curated collection of free workouts, meant to meet just about any emotional (and even physical) scenario. These classes are live from September 28 to October 28!

Let me walk you through a few standout examples. There's a class for when Mercury is in retrograde and everything feels misaligned; when jet lag is messing with your energy; when you're feeling all the feelings; when those Sunday scaries kick in; when you need a little empowering pick-me-up; and so many more. These super-specific offerings give the sense that the instructors at The Class are saying: I see you, I hear you, and I'm here to help. (Thank you!)

So grab your yoga mat, a water bottle, a towel, and throw on a pair of sneakers—then select whichever class speaks to you most and stream away. Trust me—your body and mind will thank you.

