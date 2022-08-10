I Wear These Sandals Everywhere & It Feels Like I'm Walking On Clouds

I've spent much of my adult life loyal to one brand of sandals, which means I've been utterly unwilling to try anything else (as I often get when I find something that I love). After years of loyal dedication to my Birkenstocks, my shoe wardrobe was starting to become a little repetitive—and I felt compelled to experiment with something new. My research on the best sandals for walking led me through a rabbit hole of supportive options until I settled on Teva’s Flatform Universal.

Although they were a platform style, the strappy sandals looked comfortable. More importantly, they had racked up endless positive ratings from more than 4,500 shoppers who wore them on trips to Europe, walks to the dog park, and even a day at Disneyland. As someone on the shorter side, I loved the idea of getting a boost of height without compromising on comfort. So I decided to put them to the test—and I was not disappointed.