Tempur-Pedic is a luxury bedding brand that offers high-quality mattresses, bed bases, and a range of bedding products.

Materials

The brand is best known for its TEMPUR® material, a special type of memory foam that offers motion cancellation, weight distribution, and contouring benefits to the body. This proprietary material is used in each of the brand’s mattresses, as well as its body pads, toppers, and pillow products. Cotton, bamboo, and other materials are used in its bedding products (sheets, comforters, blankets, and protectors).

Bed Bases/Foundations

Tempur-Pedic also offers adjustable bed bases and foundations, used in lieu of traditional mattress frames, box springs, and headboards. All bed frames are fully adjustable, with a wireless remote that works to elevate the head and foot of the bed. Depending on the model you choose, some frames also include USB ports, under bed lighting, and Sleeptracker-AI technology, to track sleep patterns and prevent snoring.

Note: All bed bases and foundations are sold separately, and are not included in your mattress purchase.

Mattresses

There are currently three types of mattresses available, each with varying thickness, support, and combination of materials. The mattresses accommodate a range of standard bed sizes, and can be paired with any of the brand’s bed frames or foundations, for a unique and customizable sleep experience.

Shipping, Trial, & Warranty

Tempur-Pedic offers a ninety day trial, a ten-year warranty, and white glove delivery service for its mattresses—this includes delivery, set up of your new bed, and removal of your old bed.