Listen, good posture takes work from morning to midday to the evening. "I have personally found that a nice morning routine with alignment will support you throughout the day. Just check in with what may be feeling out of alignment or where you are holding tension when you wake up. Then do some light stretching before you get into your day. Most of us wake up with a stiff neck and then go straight into doing emails," she says. "It's important to watch this habit to help prevent poor circulation and tech neck. If you have a job where you are working a ton at the computer or a desk, I would suggest implementing some breaks to stretch. Rolling the shoulders, stretching for your toes, opening up the chest, and even just loosening the jaw can help a ton."