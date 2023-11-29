Advertisement
This Moisturizer Gives My Dry Skin A Dewy Glow That Lasts (& Now It's On Sale)
Primer is my go-to base layer for a full-glam look, but it's a step I tend to skip in my day-to-day routine. However, I still need something under my makeup that makes my skin look healthy, like I just slept for 10 hours and actually drank enough water the night before—and I finally found something to fill the gap.
No gatekeeping here: Tatcha's Dewy Skin Cream is my secret weapon to getting a bright, dewy complexion in just one step. And I love the effect so much, I'll even stick with a lightweight skin tint just to ensure the glow can shine through.
And while we're on the topic of oversharing, it's important to note the cream is currently 25% off in Tatcha's extended Black Friday sale. Here's why I just re-upped my supply—and you should, too.
My skin: Dry and sensitive
Before I get into why I love this product, let me set the scene. My skin is dry—so dry that I layer on hydrating serums, moisturizers, and face oil during the day. While this method helps hold in moisture (thanks to the occlusive property of oils), I craved a more streamlined routine (so many steps can get expensive).
What's more, putting on face oil before makeup never works that well for me; my foundation slips and slides around the oily canvas. This meant I had to let the oil soak in for a few minutes before starting my makeup, a few minutes I don't always have in the morning, I might add.
My mission was to find a face cream that locks in moisture, preps my skin for makeup, and gives me the dewy, radiant glow that many of us with dry skin search for.
Why the Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream is my current favorite
When I first read up on the Dewy Skin Cream, I had a feeling it could check all the boxes—not just because of the glowing reviews but also because of the ingredient list.
This daily moisturizer has it all: hyaluronic acid to make the skin plump, Japanese purple rice extract for the antioxidant boost, algae extract to tend to the barrier, and a blend of botanical oils to give the skin a noteworthy glow while locking in hydration.
While many oil-rich moisturizers can make the skin feel heavy and weighed down, this one does the opposite. Once it's applied, my skin feels hydrated and supple but never greasy and overloaded by product. I was obsessed with the dewy look it gave right after applying, but I was doubtful it would last all day.
To be frank, I was wrong. Even after a long workday, my skin still had a healthy glow, whether it be shining through my makeup or worn solo. As I mentioned above, I'm so obsessed with the finish that I'll reach for a lightweight skin tint instead of a foundation, just so I can see the dew.
As mentioned, there's quite literally never a better time to try it out either, as Tatcha just extended its celebrating Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale with a standout deal; not only will you get 25% off the entire website (Dewy Skin Cream included), but you'll also get a 2-piece mystery gift with a $100+ order or a 4-piece mystery gift with a $200+ order with the code CYBER23 at checkout.
The takeaway
While I have dry skin naturally, you wouldn't know it when I'm wearing the Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream. It's the perfect way to prep dry skin for makeup and provides hydration that lasts all day long. The supple, radiant glow has been irreplaceable since I've tried it—and now it's 25% off with code CYBER23. Just be sure to place your order before the deals end on November 30.
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including skin care, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously interned for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.