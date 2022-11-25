This Moisturizer Gives My Dry Skin A Dewy Glow That Lasts (& Now It's On Sale)

Primer is my go-to base layer for a full-glam look, but it's a step I tend to skip in my day-to-day routine. However, I still need something under my makeup that makes my skin look healthy, like I just slept for 10 hours and actually drank enough water the night before—and I finally found something to fill the gap.

No gatekeeping here: Tatcha's Dewy Skin Cream is my secret weapon to getting a bright, dewy complexion in just one step. And I love the effect so much, I'll even stick with a lightweight skin tint just to ensure the glow can shine through. And while we're on the topic of oversharing, it's important to note the cream is currently 25% off in Tatcha's Black Friday sale. Here's why I just re-upped my supply—and you should, too.