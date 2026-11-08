Melatonin vs. Tart Cherry: Which One Can Help You Sleep Better?
Falling asleep should come naturally, right? If only it were that easy. Many of us have a hard time drifting off (maybe due to screen use during the day or a racing mind before bed) and staying asleep. And improving your sleep quality may mean trying out noise machines, installing blackout curtains, or having a breeze from a fan. Supplemental sleep aids are also popular and can be helpful.
Melatonin, in particular, has been one of the most popular options for decades. But a couple of years ago, the viral "sleepy girl mocktail" put another ingredient on our radar: tart cherry. So how do these two ingredients stack up for sleep support? Let's take a closer look.
Melatonin
Melatonin is a hormone your body naturally produces in response to darkness. Made primarily in the pineal gland, it helps regulate your circadian rhythm (your internal 24-hour clock) by making you feel sleepy at night.
Supplemental melatonin may be helpful in certain situations. Research suggests it can modestly reduce the time it takes to fall asleep, particularly when your internal clock is out of sync, such as when you're experiencing jet lag or adjusting to a new sleep schedule1.
However, evidence that melatonin improves2 overall sleep quality over longer periods is limited, and it's not necessarily a fix for ongoing sleep struggles.
Many over-the-counter melatonin supplements contain 3 to 10 milligrams, even though there's little evidence that doses above 0.5 to 1 milligram are needed to address sleep issues. Taking more than you need doesn't necessarily translate to better sleep, either. In fact, higher doses may increase the likelihood of side effects3 like headaches, nausea, and dizziness.
Tart cherries
Tart cherries, also known as sour cherries, are different from the sweet cherries you'd typically find at the grocery store. They're naturally rich in polyphenols, including anthocyanins, and contain small amounts of melatonin.
But tart cherries may support sleep through more than their naturally occurring melatonin. Their polyphenols may help preserve the availability of tryptophan, an essential amino acid your body uses to produce serotonin and melatonin.
In one small study published in the American Journal of Therapeutics, researchers investigated whether Montmorency tart cherry juice could improve objectively measured sleep in older adults with sleep struggles.
Eight participants completed a placebo-controlled crossover trial. Here's what researchers found:
- 84 additional minutes of sleep: Participants experienced an average increase in total sleep time compared to placebo.*
- Changes in tryptophan metabolism: Participants had a lower kynurenine-to-tryptophan ratio, suggesting less tryptophan was being metabolized through the kynurenine pathway.
Researchers proposed that tart cherry polyphenols may inhibit an enzyme that breaks down tryptophan. By potentially slowing this process, tart cherry compounds may help preserve tryptophan availability for serotonin and melatonin production.*
Of course, this was a small pilot study, so larger clinical trials are needed. Other research has also found potential improvements in sleep duration and quality following tart cherry consumption, although results have been mixed.
Why pair tart cherry with magnesium?
If you're looking to build a more comprehensive nighttime routine, pairing tart cherry with magnesium is a smart choice.
Magnesium is involved in hundreds of processes throughout the body, including normal muscle and nervous system function. It's also involved in neurotransmitter activity related to relaxation and sleep4.*
Getting a concentrated amount of tart cherry from food alone can also be challenging. That's where a targeted supplement may come in handy.
mindbodygreen's magnesium+ rest & recovery combines 480 milligrams of Montmorency tart cherries (as CherryPURE®) with 230 milligrams of magnesium to help you unwind and calm the racing thoughts in your head.*
Just mix it into eight ounces of water (or seltzer) an hour or two before bed and feel a sense of calm wash over you.*
The takeaway
Melatonin can be useful for occasional sleep-timing challenges, but tart cherry offers a promising alternative for supporting your body's natural sleep processes. Pairing it with magnesium is another way to make your nighttime routine work in your favor.*