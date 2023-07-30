As I write this, it’s a whopping 96 degrees in New York City. Summer already makes me want to keep my beauty routine as minimal as possible, but when it’s this dang hot outside, the thought of spending an extra second in my stuffy bathroom (central AC is still a pipe dream) truly makes me want to curl up in a ball and hide in my freezer.

My fellow beauty editors wholeheartedly agree: This month, we floated towards products that streamlined our line-ups—some even up the ante by providing a refreshing, cooling experience. See below for the recent beauty launches that make us feel chill, even when the weather feels anything but.