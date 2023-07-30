Talk Of The Team: 8 Products mbg Beauty Editors Adored All July Long
As I write this, it’s a whopping 96 degrees in New York City. Summer already makes me want to keep my beauty routine as minimal as possible, but when it’s this dang hot outside, the thought of spending an extra second in my stuffy bathroom (central AC is still a pipe dream) truly makes me want to curl up in a ball and hide in my freezer.
My fellow beauty editors wholeheartedly agree: This month, we floated towards products that streamlined our line-ups—some even up the ante by providing a refreshing, cooling experience. See below for the recent beauty launches that make us feel chill, even when the weather feels anything but.
Naturopathica Vitamin C & Neroli Dry Body Oil
Why we love it
- Fresh, calming scent
- Absorbs instantly
- Makes your skin glow
Launch date:7/24
Price:$52
I’m no stranger to body oils—mindbodygreen’s fragrance-free dry body oil remains a staple in my routine—but on days I want a whisper of scent to accompany my summer glow, this Naturopathica number is just sublime. It features neroli oil, which is often used in aromatherapy for its ability to calm (or shall I say chill) the mind. One 2022 study even found that neroli helped relieve anxiety and perceived pain in women during labor—if that doesn’t convince you to add this oil into your routine, I don’t know what will.
The formula sinks in quickly and adds an immediate shine (that’s the main kicker with dry oils), but thanks to vitamin C, the formula also works to brighten your skin over time. — Jamie Schneider, beauty editor
Prose Custom Moisturizer
Why we love it
- You get to pick your textures & fragrance (or go fragrance-free)
- Simple, effective products
- Great for sensitive skin types
Launch date:6/28
Price:$52
I’m a huge fan of the custom hair care from Prose, so I was naturally stoked when I heard about their new custom skin care products. I received a cleanser, serum, and moisturizer after taking an in-depth questionnaire where I shared my current skin situation, concerns, goals, and sensorial preferences (gel cleanser vs. cream, light moisturizer vs. heavy face cream, etc.).
These products provide a base for your routine, without actives like retinol—so you can use them with your other holy grail products as desired. I’ve had this set in the rotation for the last month and my skin is glowing and as balanced as can be. I opted for the gel moisturizer, and it’s like a glass of water for my complexion, instantly relieving irritation and redness. — Hannah Frye, assistant beauty editor
Love By Essie
Why we love it
- 80% plant-based formula
- Affordable price point
- 8-free
Launch date:7/24
Price:$12
Lately, it feels like manicures are extremely un-chill. Every other day a new nail style hits TikTok claiming to be the next big thing in polish. Of course, there's nothing wrong with this! People should explore beauty in whatever ways bring them joy. But for me personally, I just want a varnish that's easy, good for my nails, has some staying power, and comes in un-fussy, wearable shades.
And this new line from Essie gives me just that. The plant-based collection glides on with ease, comes in 17 classic shades, and just looks chic. Nail polish for the folks who don't want to think too deeply about their nail polish. — Alexandra Engler, beauty director
Crown Affair The Calming Scalp Serum
Why we love it
- Lightweight yet super hydrating
- Targeted sprayer application
- Protects & nourishes the skin barrier
Launch date:7/4
Price:$58
It’s an instant scalp soother: With hyaluronic acid and aloe vera, the confection immediately calms tight, itchy, inflamed skin up top, while tea tree oil works to reduce redness and flakes. Aloe is practically a summer staple given its cooling, anti-inflammatory properties, so this gentle scalp serum has become nonnegotiable in my routine.
I typically use it on damp hair post-wash, but it’s lightweight enough to reapply throughout the day for a quick refresh. — Schneider
Ranavat Mighty Majesty Glossing Hair Masque
Why we love it
- Immediately tames frizz
- Adds soft & silky texture to strands
- Works in minutes
Launch date:7/12
Price:$65
I use hair masks almost every time I wash my hair, but this treatment took my strands to the next level—reviving them after a long weekend in the sun that left my hair crispy, dull, and frayed. The unique ingredient list contains unique additions like transparent henna, which adds intense shine to the hair. Hyaluronic acid and bond-strengthening complexes provide a boost of protection for even the most damaged hair. In clinical studies, hair was left 3x shiner with bonds strengthened by 93 percent after each use. — Frye
Kjaer Weis Cream Bronzer
Why we love it
- Easily to use
- Creamy, buildable formula
Launch date:7/18
Price:$56
Bronzer can feel intimidating, but this one is so deliciously creamy that it falls entirely under your command; you can effortlessly build up to whatever intensity you desire. Applied too much? No sweat—simply buff it out with your fingertips to diffuse the pigment. I’ll even swipe some on my eyelids and across the bridge of my nose for extra definition.
I use the shade “Delight,” which is warmer toned, but I’d argue it makes my makeup routine way more chill (in the mellow sense of the word). I could seriously scrap my entire regimen, save for this one product, and walk out the door feeling like a million bucks. — Schneider
Phlur Father Figure
Why we love it
- Fresh scent
- Versatile profile for day and night
- Unique
Launch date:7/18
Price:$96
Leave it to Phlur to come out with another standout fragrance, this time perfect for summer. Father Figure oozes cool energy. I took one whiff of this fragrance and fell in love. The initial notes of fig and jasmine make for a light and soft feel while sandalwood and patchouli catch up to create a dynamic, never-before-smelled type of fragrance.
It’s undeniably unisex, too. The fragrance bottle has a gorgeous green hue that reminds me of gardens soaked in morning dew. — Frye
Skin At Work The Time Keeper
Why we love it
- A little goes a long way
- Very concentrated formula
- Features patented peptides
Launch date:7/10
Price:$68
In terms of making your routine more chill, I’d be remiss not to mention the brand new Skin At Work. Every formula has the ability to eliminate five steps from your skin care routine, including this aptly named Time Keeper—a one-and-done evening cream that soothes inflammation, repairs the skin barrier, reduces dark spots, and plumps and firms the skin.
The ingredients (patented peptides, tranexamic acid, ceramides, etc.) are so concentrated that you don’t need more than a tap (note: not a scoop) for your entire face; so as you can tell, I'm nowhere near the end of my first jar. Warm it up between your ring fingers, dot it evenly around your face, then melt it into the skin with gentle, circular motions. It may not feel like much, but trust, you’ll see noticeable results in due time. — Schneider