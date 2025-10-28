Take Magnesium With These 6 Ingredients For Full Body Support
When it comes to building lasting wellness, the smartest strategy isn’t adding more steps to your routine. It’s adding more to the steps you’re already doing. That’s the power of habit stacking: Strategically combining proven modalities to amplify your results.
The same principle applies to supplements. Instead of juggling multiple single-ingredient formulas, you can simplify your stack with blends designed to work harder for you.
One approach we’re all about right now is magnesium stacking. By layering magnesium with complementary botanicals and nutrients, you can cover foundational needs like sleep, muscle recovery, and mood—while also supporting detoxification, energy, and circulation.*
Why magnesium should be part of your daily routine
Magnesium is an essential mineral. Research shows it is involved in over 300 significant metabolic and biochemical processes1, touching everything from sleep and stress resilience to metabolism and muscle recovery.*
- Sleep support: Magnesium helps calm the nervous system and promotes deeper rest.*
- Mood regulation: By supporting neurotransmitter activity, it plays a role in emotional balance and helping deal with occasional stress.*
- Energy and metabolism: Magnesium assists in turning food into cellular energy (ATP).*
- Physical recovery: It supports normal muscle contraction and relaxation, making it vital for muscle performance and rejuvenation.*
Magnesium is a true multitasker, which makes it the perfect anchor for habit stacking.
When you layer it with complementary botanicals and nutrients, you don’t just check a box—you elevate your whole wellness routine.
6 ingredients that supercharge your magnesium
The right pairings can make magnesium work harder for you. Here’s how these ingredients amplify its benefits:
Milk thistle
An active compound in milk thistle called silymarin exhibits antioxidant actions that can be utilized to both support the liver’s natural detox pathways and shield cells from oxidative stress.*
In addition, silymarin is also known to enhance synthesis and maintain healthy levels of glutathione2 (the body’s “master antioxidant”) in the liver.*
+ the magnesium stack:
Pair milk thistle with magnesium glycinate to optimize all your body’s detoxification pathways.* Magnesium glycinate aids in digestive function and encourages regular elimination, without triggering stomach upset.*
Turmeric
Turmeric is an antioxidant powerhouse. It’s chock-full of bioactive compounds called curcuminoids, which help deliver turmeric's health benefits. Curcumin has been extensively studied3 for its antioxidant activity, ability to support a healthy inflammatory response, and overall impressive list of proactive health benefits4.*
Since it can be challenging to eat enough turmeric to reap the benefits, it’s often recommended to take it via supplementation. Make sure to find a supplement that ensures bioavailability, so the body can actually utilize this powerhouse herb.
For example, CurcuVail™ extract, featured in Irwin Naturals Magnesium Milk Thistle + Turmeric, utilizes advanced bioavailability technology to ensure optimal absorption. In doing so, it delivers potent antioxidants and promotes liver and gallbladder function*
+ the magnesium stack:
By pairing turmeric with magnesium glycinate, you can support liver, gallbladder, and digestive function.* With your detoxification pathways optimized, your body can more efficiently clear waste, absorb nutrients, and maintain balanced energy throughout the day.*
Beet root
Beet root is an underrated superfood, but those in the know hail it as a must-have in your wellness routine. In fact, the journal Antioxidants called it a “remarkable vegetable” in a 2020 report.
As a quality source of dietary nitrates, vitamins, and minerals, beet root extract has been shown to support cardiovascular health.* Nitric oxide in particular is important for heart health: It is a naturally occurring molecule produced in the body that helps signal beneficial responses in the cardiovascular system5.*
+ the magnesium stack:
Beet root lays the foundation for an active lifestyle by supporting cardiovascular health, while magnesium can help promote physical recovery.*
In addition, magnesium may also have some heart health benefits too. One study found that magnesium gluconate supplementation has a beneficial impact on blood pressure6.*
CoQ10
CoQ10 is a fat-soluble antioxidant7 found in almost every cell of your body. As an antioxidant, it neutralizes free radicals and manages oxidative stress in the body.*
But that’s not all: one of its major roles in the body is to create energy at the cellular level. It's specifically used in the mitochondria, or "powerhouse" of the cell, where CoQ10 transports electrons along energy pathways to help produce ATP.*
Interestingly, it also has potential cardiovascular benefits: One study found that individuals who took CoQ10 supplements had improved overall heart health8.*
+ the magnesium stack:
Magnesium and CoQ10 can work together to keep your body performing at its peak. CoQ10 works to power up your cells' energy centers and magnesium supports muscle health.*
5. Ashwagandha
This beloved adaptogen has become a mainstay for many thanks to its ability to support mind-body balance.*
Research shows that it can promote a healthy stress response9, enhance sleep quality10, and even support cognitive health11.*
+ the magnesium stack:
Mental resilience gets a boost from Sensoril® Ashwagandha Extract, found in Irwin Naturals Triple Source Magnesium + Ashwagandha. It’s clinically studied to help the body adapt to daily challenges. Paired with magnesium, it supports calm, balanced energy—and helps reduce the toll that even occasional stress has on both mind and body.*
6. More magnesium
What complements magnesium? Additional types of magnesium! There are many different forms of the mineral and each has its own unique properties—so you can stack different kinds of magnesium to get more well-rounded benefits.
Magnesium glycinate is one of the most popular thanks to the fact that it’s highly bioavailable, has a sweeping list of benefits, and is easy on the digestive system.* But you can also look for other forms like magnesium aspartate, which has been shown to support rest and recovery12.* Or magnesium hydroxide to promote regularity.*
+ the magnesium stack:
Get three effective forms of magnesium in Irwin Naturals Triple Source Magnesium + Ashwagandha, along with Vitamin B6 (P5P), zinc, vitamin D3, and vitamin K2.
Why Irwin Naturals makes supplement stacking easy
Take the guesswork out of stacking by taking formulas that are both strategic and streamlined.
Found at The Vitamin Shoppe, Irwin Naturals’ products are thoughtfully crafted with ingredients that work better together, so you get more benefits in fewer steps.
- Synergistic formulas: Smartly paired botanicals and nutrients amplify magnesium’s baseline benefits.*
- Superior absorption: The brand’s signature BioPerine® Complex boosts bioavailability for maximum potency.*
- Easy-to-digest delivery: Soft-gel capsules are gentler on the stomach and more efficient than hard tablets.
- Trusted quality at value: Potent formulas at an accessible price point.
For wellness stackers, Irwin Naturals is a smarter way to layer habits. Cover sleep, energy, and detoxification without overcomplicating your routine.
The takeaway
Magnesium is foundational. But combining it with targeted botanicals and nutrients can take your wellness routine from basic to strategic. Irwin Naturals’ formulas, found at The Vitamin Shoppe, make it effortless to cover your foundational needs with streamlined, effective blends. That’s habit stacking at its most effective.
