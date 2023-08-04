Many people say sulfate-free shampoos don't make you feel as clean, but that’s probably because of the significantly lower level of suds. “Sulfates are salts formed from the reaction of sulfuric acid with other chemicals, so they act like a detergent and are the reason why your shampoo is foamy,” Yates explains.

However, that same detergent-style wash is what can make your hair feel dry and brittle.

So while you may be used to soapy bubbles, sulfate-free shampoo will provide more of a lather than a foam. Try working the shampoo in between your hands before applying it to your scalp to gain as many bubbles as possible. You can also apply it to the scalp, give your head a quick dip under the water, and then work it through to spark a foamier lather.