Beauty

What To Expect When You Shift To Sulfate-Free Shampoo, From A Scalp Expert

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
September 15, 2024
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen.
Woman Washing Her Hair in the Shower
Image by Milles Studio / Stocksy
September 15, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Making the switch to cleaner beauty products isn't always easy, especially when it comes to hair care. One of the most notable shifts is moving toward a sulfate-free wash routine. However, this transition is often met with confusion given the starkly different experience. 

To come, what you can expect when switching to sulfate-free shampoo and how to deal. 

What happens when you start using sulfate-free shampoo?

Before we start, we should add that sulfates aren't necessarily bad for everyone, but they can throw off your scalp's natural microbiome balance. So if you can skip them, it's worth trying.

From sensorial experience to manageability, there's a lot to keep in mind. Below, the most common things you can expect to happen when you make the switch, from trichologist and founder of Colour Collective Kerry E. Yates

1.

Your shampoo won't be as foamy

Many people say sulfate-free shampoos don't make you feel as clean, but that's probably because of the significantly lower level of suds. "Sulfates are salts formed from the reaction of sulfuric acid with other chemicals, so they act like a detergent and are the reason why your shampoo is foamy," Yates explains. 

However, that same detergent-style wash is what can make your hair feel dry and brittle. 

So while you may be used to soapy bubbles, sulfate-free shampoo will provide more of a lather than a foam. Try working the shampoo in between your hands before applying it to your scalp to gain as many bubbles as possible. You can also apply it to the scalp, give your head a quick dip under the water, and then work it through to spark a foamier lather. 

2.

Your hair may be greasier but only at first

One of the best parts about using sulfate-free shampoo is that it helps extend your time between washes without becoming oily quickly. However, it'll take some time for that change to happen. 

"It might take a little time for your hair and scalp to adjust; typically, this is about six washes," Yates says. 

In the meantime, she recommends rotating in a clarifying shampoo once every other week to encourage a deeper clean. Now, these can be drying, so pair this with a hair mask when you do so. 

3.

Your scalp will be less irritated

Finally, you'll likely find some relief from scalp irritation. Yates explains that sulfates can be particularly damaging for anyone with sensitive skin, eczema, rosacea, psoriasis, or other inflammatory skin conditions. 

Another bonus: Your eyes will likely be less irritated as well, given that sulfates can easily create that burning sensation when a bit of shampoo travels off your scalp. 

Give your hair at least six washes to adjust and utilize tools, like leave-in products and clarifying shampoos, in the meantime. 

While the transition time may not be ideal, it will be well worth it in the end. "Sulfate-free formulas are usually organic and healthier for not only your scalp and hair but for your body as a whole," Yates says. 

The takeaway

Switching to a sulfate-free shampoo may take a slight adjustment period. On the journey, you may notice that your shampoo doesn't foam up as much and your hair may become greasier at first, but your scalp will also start to feel less irritated.

Here, some of our favorite shampoos on the market for some sulfate-free inspiration. 

More On This Topic

