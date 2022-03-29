One Vital Part Of The Energy Transition We're Not Talking About Enough

The mission of Native Renewables is to empower Native American families to achieve energy independence and grow their renewable energy capacity.

The Navajo and Hopi have historically been coal communities that have relied on jobs and revenue from coal power plants. This electricity is usually sent to other major cities in the U.S., but it rarely comes back to our own communities.

My co-founder and I have family members who are some of the tens of thousands of people that don't have access to grid-tied electricity. We started the organization out of frustration and a desire for new solutions.