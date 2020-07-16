My Sustainable Sunday: A Peak Inside One mbg Staffers’ Green Abode

I opt for natural fabrics whenever I can, since synthetics are made from unsustainable materials like petroleum and they release plastics down the drain (and eventually, into the ocean) when laundered. I also find that natural fabrics just feel more comfortable to the touch than synthetics.

Cotton in particular is a go-to in my house: It’s super soft on the skin, making it a great choice for sheets in particular. (I swear my sleep has improved since switching over to cotton sheets!) I also appreciate that it comes in so many different forms. Lighter, more breathable percale cotton sheets are perfect for warmer summer months and can be swapped out for cozier cotton flannels come winter.