People Following This Dietary Pattern Had Better Cognitive Function & Less Anxiety
As we get older, eating habits can change for variety of reasons (hunger and appetite) cues change and certain foods may not agree with you like they once did). How you feel can also shape how you eat. And a new study in Chinese older adults1 found that anxiety and cognitive function were associated with how people's dietary patterns changed over time. And that mental well-being is also linked to choosing a more varied diet. Here's what you need to know.
About the study
Researchers analyzed data from 3,181 adults (with an average age of 81) participating in the Chinese Longitudinal Healthy Longevity Survey, a large ongoing study of older adults in China. They identify common dietary patterns of this group and tracked where people's eating patterns aligned with at the start of the study and then again four years later.
They four dietary patterns included:
- Mono-diet: A relatively limited variety of foods
- Vegetarian diet: A pattern centered primarily around plant foods
- High-protein diet: Greater emphasis on protein-rich foods
- Diversified diet: A broader variety of foods
The researchers then looked at whether participants' anxiety levels and cognitive function were associated with transitions between these dietary patterns.
People with more diverse diets had lower anxiety and better cognition
Results showed that those who fell into the diversified diet group at both points in time had the lowest levels of anxiety and the highest levels of cognitive function compared with the other dietary groups.
That doesn't mean eating a diverse diet will automatically make you less anxious or improve cognition. In fact, the relationship could go in multiple directions. Better cognitive function may make it easier to plan meals, shop for ingredients, prepare food, and maintain a varied diet. At the same time, a more varied diet may provide a wider range of nutrients that support overall health (including brain health).
Other factors, such as physical health, social support, finances, and ability to prepare meals, could also influence both diet and psychological well-being.
Anxiety and cognition may influence dietary changes
The researchers' longitudinal analysis found that anxiety and cognitive function were associated with transitions between dietary patterns over time.
This is particularly relevant in older adulthood, when changes in appetite, physical function, family structure, and health status can all affect eating habits.
Anxiety, for example, can influence appetite in different ways. Some people may eat less when they're anxious, while others may turn to food as a way of coping with emotional distress. Previous research has also linked anxiety symptoms with poorer diet quality and lower consumption of foods like fruits and vegetables.
How to build a more varied diet
Variety is so good for health. But many of us are creatures of habit, and switching things up can be not-so-easy. Here are a few tips for mixing things up.
- Rotate your produce: If you get spinach one week or salads, try kale or even a mix of red and green lettuces the next.
- Mix up your protein sources: Alternate between seafood, poultry, eggs, beans, lentils, and tofu. Don't always reach for chicken first.
- Add more whole grains: Try quinoa, barley, farro, or whole-grain breads instead of sticking with one grain (like rice).
- Lean into herbs and spices: They're an easy way to introduce different plant compounds and flavor with minimal effort.
The takeaway
A varied diet may be especially valuable as we age, when appetite, cognition, and other factors can make eating well more challenging. Breakfast is one meal in particular many people put on repeat. Check out these 16 high-protein breakfast ideas for some new inspiration.