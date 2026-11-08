Scientists Found A Surprising Link Between Gut Bacteria & Bone Health
When we think about keeping our bones strong, calcium, vitamin D, and strength training usually come to mind. But there's another part of the body researchers are starting to investigate: the gut.
The trillions of bacteria living in your digestive tract influence everything from digestion to inflammation, which could have implications for bone health, too.
A new review of nearly 2,900 adults1 explored whether certain gut bacteria are more common in people with healthy bones than in those with osteoporosis or low bone mass.
About the review
Researchers combined 18 studies involving 2,851 adults, many of whom were postmenopausal women.
They compared participants' bone density with the types of bacteria found in their stool samples to see whether people with different levels of bone health had different gut bacteria.
And though it sounds odd, there's actually a good reason to investigate this connection. Bones constantly break down old tissue and replace it with new tissue. Inflammation helps regulate this process, and gut bacteria can influence inflammation throughout the body.
Three gut bacteria showed different patterns in people with healthy bones
The researchers didn't find a difference in the overall variety of gut bacteria between people with healthy bones and those with osteoporosis or low bone mass. Instead, certain types of bacteria showed up more often in one group than the other.
Bacteroides and Lactobacillus were more common in people with osteoporosis or low bone mass.
Roseburia, meanwhile, appeared more often in people with healthy bones. These patterns were consistent across the smaller group of studies that specifically looked at these bacteria.
Why Roseburia may matter for bone health
Roseburia helps break down dietary fiber into compounds called short-chain fatty acids.
These compounds support the gut lining and help regulate inflammation.
This could be relevant to bone health because too much inflammation can disrupt the balance between breaking down old bone and building new tissue.
Short-chain fatty acids may help regulate that process, potentially explaining why Roseburia was more common in people with healthy bones.
However, the review can't establish cause and effect.
The studies were observational, so researchers couldn't determine whether more Roseburia helps protect bones or whether bone health influences the gut microbiome.
How to support the gut bacteria linked to healthier bones
You don't need to wait for more research to give your gut bacteria some attention. Roseburia feeds on fiber, so eating a variety of plant foods can help support its growth and the production of beneficial short-chain fatty acids.
A few easy ways to do that include:
- Eat more plants: Vegetables, beans, lentils, fruit, and whole grains provide the fiber your gut bacteria need.
- Add fermented foods: Yogurt, kefir, and sauerkraut can introduce beneficial microorganisms and support a healthy gut environment.
- Mix up your fiber sources: Different bacteria feed on different types of fiber, so variety is helpful.
These habits aren't proven treatments for osteoporosis, so keep up with the basics, too.
Getting enough calcium and vitamin D, along with regular weight-bearing exercise and resistance training, remains important for maintaining strong bones.
RELATED READ: A Cheat Sheet For Eating 30+ Grams Of Fiber Every Day
The takeaway
Your gut bacteria might deserve a little credit in the bone-health conversation. Roseburia is an interesting lead, but for now, keep your plate colorful, your fiber intake up, and your strength training consistent.