Want To Support Brain Longevity? This One Supplement Can Help
What does brain longevity look like to you? Being able to remember names and conversations with ease? Staying focused and mentally agile in your 70s, 80s, and beyond? Or simply feeling sharp and energized during the workday?
The truth is, brain longevity encompasses all of those goals. And it’s never too early or too late to start prioritizing your cognitive health. That includes getting enough quality sleep a night (think 7-9 hours), managing stress, and investing in social connections. It also includes nourishing your neurons with targeted compounds that can help them fire efficiently, communicate clearly, and withstand age-related stressors.
Two of those compounds are creatine and citicoline.
Creatine supports brain energy*
Creatine used to pique the interest of avid gym-goers as a way to build more muscle quicker (and it does do that for people of all ages and fitness levels), but more and more research shows it’s also crucial for brain health.*
Roughly 5% of the body’s creatine lives in the brain, where it plays a major role in keeping neurons energized. How. Well, once creatine is inside a muscle or brain cell, it becomes phosphocreatine. Phosphocreatine is a key component of generating cellular energy (ATP). When energy demands spike (whether during an intense workout or while solving a complex problem) phosphocreatine helps restore ATP fast.
That matters because the brain is an energy guzzler. And factors like poor sleep, chronic stress, metabolic inefficiencies, and aging make it harder for neurons to access the fuel they need.*
By boosting ATP regeneration, creatine helps the brain stay sharp, focused, and resilient during mental strain. Research supports this as studies show creatine supplements help enhance memory in healthy older adults, offset brain fog from sleeping poorly, and reduce mental fatigue1.*
Citicoline for focus & memory
Citicoline is a brain chemical that helps maintain brain cell membranes, supports metabolism and energy production in the brain, and supports other neurotransmitters.*
Eating choline-rich foods supports citicoline levels in the body, but you can also supplement with the compound (which offers unique benefits).
Studies show that supplementing with Cognizin® citicoline in particular helps improve processing speed (even starting on day one), enhances attention span, improves mental clarity, and supports memory.*
This supplement provides both
It’s hard to get a therapeutic dose of both creatine and citicoline from diet alone. That’s where targeted supplementation comes in.
mindbodygreen’s creatine brain+ provides 5 grams of creatine monohydrate along with 500 milligrams of Cognizin® citicoline in each single-serve sachet.
It’s an easy (and delicious) habit that supports your brain today and years down the road—if you stay consistent with it, of course.
Just mix it into water, coffee, smoothies, or oatmeal. Oh, and the 5 grams of creatine still help you get stronger from your workouts.*
The takeaway
If you’re specifically interested in protecting memory, focus, and long-term brain function, then taking creatine with citicoline is a smart addition to other healthy diet and lifestyle changes.*