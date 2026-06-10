A New Study Uncovered A Potential Gut Health Benefit Of This "Anti-Nutrient"

For decades, phytic acid has had a reputation problem. Found naturally in legumes, whole grains, nuts, and seeds, phytic acid has been labeled an "antinutrient," a compound that binds to minerals like iron, zinc, and calcium and makes them harder to absorb (which is true). But because of that health "influencers" have advised cutting it out via elimination diets. Plus, entire soaking and sprouting routines exist largely to get rid of it.