This Common Sign Of Metabolic Dysfunction May Increase Dementia Risk
When it comes to dementia risk, where you store body fat may matter more than how much you weigh overall. A new large-scale study suggests that visceral fat (the deeper abdominal fat that surrounds your organs and is closely tied to metabolic dysfunction) may be more strongly linked to dementia risk than traditional measures like BMI. Here's what you need to know.
About the study
For this study, researchers wanted to see whether measures of visceral fat were better predictors of dementia risk than traditional metrics like BMI (which is not an accurate indicator of an individual's body fat) or waist circumference.
To investigate, they analyzed health data from more than 327,000 adults in the UK Biobank who were dementia-free at baseline. Over the follow-up period, 8,768 participants went on to develop dementia.
Instead of relying solely on BMI, the researchers looked at two newer markers tied to visceral fat and metabolic health:
- METS-VF (Metabolic Score for Visceral Fat): A composite score that combines waist measurements with metabolic markers like triglycerides and HDL (“good”) cholesterol
- BRI (Body Roundness Index): A body-shape measurement designed to estimate abdominal fat distribution more accurately than BMI
The researchers first compared these tools against imaging-derived visceral fat scans to confirm they were accurately capturing visceral adiposity. They then examined how these scores related to future dementia risk while also accounting for factors like genetics, cardiometabolic health, and metabolic dysfunction.
The link between visceral fat & dementia
Not all body fat behaves the same way. Visceral fat is considered metabolically active and is strongly associated with inflammation, insulin resistance, poor blood sugar control, unhealthy cholesterol levels, and vascular dysfunction—all factors that can influence brain health over time.
In this study, higher visceral-fat-related scores were associated with a higher risk of:
- All-cause dementia
- Vascular dementia
- Alzheimer’s disease
The strongest associations were seen with vascular dementia. Why? Well, excess visceral fat is closely tied to cardiometabolic dysfunction and blood vessel damage, both of which can impair blood flow to the brain. Vascular dementia accounts for approximately 17-30% of dementia cases.
One especially interesting finding is that BMI stayed relatively stable in people before they developed dementia, while waist circumference and fasting blood sugar increased. This suggests that metabolic dysfunction and central fat accumulation may be more relevant warning signs than overall body weight alone.
The researchers also found that the relationship between visceral fat and Alzheimer’s disease appeared strongest in people with low to moderate genetic risk, suggesting metabolic health and body composition may meaningfully influence brain aging (regardless of genetics).
Importantly, this study does not prove that visceral fat directly causes dementia. It was observational, meaning researchers could only identify associations, not cause and effect.
How to improve your body comp
It is possible to lose visceral fat (and gain muscle) with the right habits. Research consistently shows that these habits can help reduce visceral fat and support healthy body composition:
- Strength training regularly: Building muscle improves insulin sensitivity and metabolic flexibility. Here's how to get started with a program.
- Prioritizing protein intake: Adequate protein supports lean muscle maintenance, especially with age. Follow this guide for increasing your protein intake without stressing about it.
- Eating more fiber-rich foods: Fiber supports blood sugar balance, gut health, and satiety. Try these easy swaps to increase your fiber intake (and yes, they actually taste good).
- Improving sleep quality: Poor sleep is strongly linked to higher visceral fat accumulation.
- Managing chronic stress: Elevated cortisol levels can make it hard to lose fat. Focus on stress management techniques like meditation and gratitude. Here are 7 more low-lift ways to reset after a stressful day.
- Supporting blood sugar balance: Limiting excessive ultra-processed foods and prioritizing balanced meals may help reduce metabolic strain.
The takeaway
Dementia is a condition that is closely tied to metabolic health and lifestyle factors. And while improving your metabolic health cannot prevent cognitive decline, it can offer some protection against a future diagnosis.