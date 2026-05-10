Why This Type Of Body Fat Matters More Than The Scale
When it comes to metabolic health, we tend to focus on the number on the scale or the fat we can see. But a large imaging study of more than 11,000 adults suggests we may be looking in the wrong place. Fat stored within muscle tissue (not just around your midsection) appears to play a significant role in cardiometabolic risk, even in people who seem perfectly healthy.
What researchers set out to learn
We've long known that excess body fat can contribute to metabolic dysfunction. But not all fat is created equal, and where it's stored matters. This study set out to examine how fat deposited within muscle tissue, called intermuscular adipose tissue or IMAT, relates to markers of cardiometabolic health.
Researchers analyzed MRI scans from over 11,000 generally healthy adults, measuring both IMAT and lean muscle mass. They then looked at how these measurements correlated with blood pressure, blood sugar control, and cholesterol levels.
The link between muscle fat and metabolic health
Higher levels of muscle fat were associated with increased odds of high blood pressure, poor blood sugar control, and unhealthy cholesterol levels. Higher lean muscle mass, on the other hand, was linked to lower cardiometabolic risk, particularly in men.
The most concerning pattern emerged in people who had both high muscle fat and low muscle mass. This combination carried the highest risk profile, suggesting that muscle quality and quantity together may serve as early warning signs of metabolic dysfunction.
Notably, many participants were considered "healthy" by conventional standards but still had undiagnosed cardiometabolic risk factors.
Where traditional metrics fall short
Muscle isn't just for movement; it's a metabolic organ. Skeletal muscle plays a central role in blood sugar regulation, serving as the primary site for glucose uptake after meals. When muscle tissue becomes infiltrated with fat, this process becomes less efficient, contributing to insulin resistance.
This is where traditional metrics miss the mark. BMI doesn't distinguish between fat and muscle, and it certainly can't tell you what's happening inside your muscle tissue. You can fall within a "normal" weight range and still have elevated metabolic risk if your muscle quality is compromised.
Keeping your muscles healthy over time
Prioritize strength training: helps build and preserve lean muscle mass. Even two to three sessions per week can make a meaningful difference.
Move more throughout the day: The study found that lower physical activity was associated with higher muscle fat and lower muscle mass. Daily movement matters, not just dedicated workouts. Walking, taking the stairs, and breaking up long periods of sitting all count.
Support muscle with : Muscle tissue needs amino acids to repair and rebuild. Spreading protein intake across meals helps maintain muscle integrity, especially as you age.
Pay attention to midlife changes: Muscle mass naturally declines with age, and the study noted sharper changes around midlife, particularly in women. This makes preserving muscle increasingly important.
The takeaway
This research offers a compelling case for rethinking how we define "healthy." The number on the scale doesn't capture what's happening inside your body—specifically, how much fat may be infiltrating your muscle tissue. Focusing on muscle quality, not just quantity, may be one of the most overlooked factors in long-term metabolic health.