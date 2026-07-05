This Is The Best Vegetable To Eat To Lower Dementia Risk, Study Shows
The advice to "eat more fruits and veggies" always holds true. Produce is rich in vitamins, minerals, and beneficial plant compounds that have a profoundly beneficial impact on every system in our body—including the brain.
In one of the largest analyses to date1, researchers found that people who ate the most fruits and vegetables had a significantly lower risk of developing dementia over time. And among all the foods studied, one veggie in particular stood out as the strongest predictor of brain protection. Here's what you need to know
About the study
Researchers analyzed data from more than 18,000 adults across three long-running prospective cohort studies in the United States and United Kingdom. Participants were at least 45 years old and free of dementia when the studies began.
Researchers tracked participants for 7 to 13 years, comparing their fruit and vegetable intake with who later developed dementia.
To strengthen the findings, they also conducted a meta-analysis combining these results with 13 previous cohort studies, bringing the total sample to more than 222,000 participants.
High fruit & veggie intake equaled a lower liklihood of dementia
Compared to people who ate the fewest fruits and vegetables, those with the highest intake had about a 20% lower risk of developing dementia.
When researchers looked at fruits and vegetables separately, both were independently associated with lower dementia risk:
- Higher vegetable intake was linked to a 13% lower dementia risk
- Higher fruit intake was linked to a 10% lower dementia risk
But when they dug deeper into specific types of produce, one category consistently stood out.
Green leafy veggies came out on top
Among seven fruit and vegetable subgroups, only green leafy vegetables (think spinach, kale, Swiss chard, collard greens, arugula, romaine lettuce, and bok choy) showed a statistically significant protective association.
Each additional daily serving was associated with roughly an 18% lower risk of dementia.
That finding isn't entirely surprising. Leafy greens are packed with nutrients that support healthy brain aging, including vitamin K, folate, lutein, beta carotene, nitrates, and polyphenols.
Previous research has also linked higher leafy green intake with slower cognitive decline, making this study another piece of evidence supporting their role in long-term brain health.
How to actually eat more greens
Salads, of course, are a great way to eat more leafy greens. But they aren't your option for increasing your intake.
- Blend them in: A handful of spinach or kale in a morning smoothie is virtually tasteless but adds a full serving
- Use them as a base: Swap rice or pasta for a bed of arugula or massaged kale under whatever protein you're already making
- Stir them into what you're cooking: Greens wilt down quickly into soups, eggs, pasta sauces, and grain bowls; add them in the last few minutes
- Keep pre-washed greens at eye level in the fridge: If they're easy to see and grab, you'll actually use them
- Double up when eating out: Order a side salad or ask for greens as a substitute for a starchy side
The takeaway
At a minimum, it's important to get five servings of fruits of veggies a day (but more is better). And while all produce is good for health, this study emphasize that leafy greens are especially beneficial for brain health and memory. So have that apple (maybe with some sharp cheddar cheese) for a snack or add a handful of spinach to your smoothie. Every bite counts!