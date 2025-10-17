Study Shows That Drinking Coffee Can Lower Your Risk Of Liver Disease
Coffee, especially black coffee, is one of the healthiest beverages you can sip (despite it often being considered a guilty pleasure). Now, a massive new review pulled together decades of data showing how this drink protects your liver1.
Why is this important? Well, one of the most common and concerning chronic conditions today is metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), formerly known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. It affects roughly 1 in 3 adults globally, outpacing type 2 diabetes in prevalence. Eventually, MASLD may progress to cirrhosis and even liver cancer.
Habits, even something as simple as your daily coffee, that protect your liver can really add up. Here’s how
How coffee helps
Researchers of this new review analyzed and synthesized data from decades of published studies to better understand the relationship between coffee consumption and liver health.
Studies consistently show that coffee drinkers have:
- Lower levels of liver enzymes that signal cell damage (ALT, AST, and GGT)
- Reduced risk of fibrosis and cirrhosis, even among people with existing liver disease
- Up to a 40% lower risk of developing hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common form of liver cancer
- Healthier gut bacteria and lower inflammation
- A 29% lower risk of MASLD, the most widespread chronic liver condition
These effects appear to be dose-dependent, meaning drinking more coffee equals more protection. The strongest benefits were observed in people who drank three or more cups per day (which is about 24 ounces).
What makes coffee so healthy
Researchers cite coffee’s many beneficial bioactive ingredients as the reason for these liver-protecting effects.
Caffeine can help activate the body’s own antioxidant defences. Chlorogenic acids (a group of powerful polyphenols) support liver health by regulating glucose and fat metabolism, reducing oxidative stress, and protecting the liver against damage. Meanwhile, diterpenes can help stimulate the body’s natural detoxification processes.
How to brew the healthiest cup
How you brew your coffee (and fill your mug) can make a real difference in its health benefits. Here’s how to maximize its protective potential:
- Start with quality beans: Choose whole, organic, fair-trade Arabica beans and grind them fresh. This preserves flavor and antioxidants.
- Reduce mold exposure: Coffee beans are prone to containing mold. Look for brands that test for mold, mycotoxins, and heavy metals to ensure purity. This is our blend that fits the bill.
- Mind your method: Longer brewing methods like cold brew or French press tend to extract higher levels of antioxidants. That said, espresso and pour-over are still great options.
- Keep sugar use at bay: Adding too much sugar, milk, or creamer can dampen coffee’s beneficial effects (so it’s best to skip the sugar packets and syrups). Skip excess sugar and syrups. Instead, adding protein powder or collagen will make your cup more balanced and filling.
The takeaway
Research consistently shows that moderate coffee consumption supports overall health and longevity. Drinking around three cups a day not only benefits your liver but also promotes heart, metabolic, and gut health. So feel good about your beloved morning ritual (and not guilty for pouring that second or third cup).