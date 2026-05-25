Turmeric Works Better With This For Blood Sugar & Inflammation, Study Shows
Curcumin (the active compound in turmeric) has long been praised for its anti-inflammatory benefits, but there’s one problem. Your body doesn’t absorb much of it on its own. That’s why it’s often paired with piperine, a compound in black pepper that helps dramatically increase curcumin absorption.
A new systematic review examined how this powerful impacts markers tied to inflammation, metabolism, and cardiovascular health1. Here's what you need to know.
About the study
The researchers conducted a systematic review of 19 randomized controlled trials involving adults with a range of health conditions, including metabolic syndrome, type 2 diabetes, NAFLD, cardiovascular disease, lupus, COVID-19, and more.
Across the studies, participants supplemented with between 500 and 1,500 milligrams of curcumin per day alongside 5 to 15 milligrams of piperine for periods ranging from one to 12 weeks.
The researchers evaluated a wide variety of outcomes, including:
- Inflammatory markers
- Oxidative stress markers
- Blood sugar regulation
- Cholesterol and triglycerides
- Cardiovascular biomarkers
- Symptom severity and quality of life
Curcumin-piperine consistently lowered inflammatory markers
Analyses revealed that curcumin-piperine consistently appeared to support inflammatory balance. Across 15 of the included trials, researchers observed meaningful reductions in inflammatory markers like C-reactive protein (CRP), high-sensitivity CRP (hs-CRP), and interleukin-6 (IL-6).
This was most prevalent for people who had conditions tied to chronic low-grade inflammation, including metabolic syndrome, type 2 diabetes, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease, and heart disease.
Researchers believe curcumin may work by influencing inflammatory signaling pathways involved in cytokine production and oxidative stress regulation, including NF-κB. That’s notable because persistent, low-grade inflammation is increasingly recognized as one of the underlying drivers of cardiometabolic dysfunction and accelerated aging.
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It also appeared to strengthen the body’s antioxidant defenses
The review found similarly promising effects on oxidative stress, another key player in metabolic and cardiovascular health.
Twelve out of 15 studies evaluating oxidative stress markers reported improvements, including:
- Increased antioxidant activity
- Higher total antioxidant capacity
- Lower levels of malondialdehyde, a marker of oxidative damage
In many ways, oxidative stress and inflammation operate as a cycle, each fueling the other. So seeing improvements in both simultaneously suggests curcumin-piperine may be influencing multiple interconnected pathways tied to long-term metabolic health.
The impacts on metabolic markers
The review also found encouraging shifts in blood sugar regulation and cholesterol markers, particularly among people with metabolic syndrome and type 2 diabetes. Participants taking curcumin-piperine experienced reductions in fasting blood glucose, HbA1c, and markers of insulin resistance, suggesting the combination may help support healthier glucose metabolism.
The benefits also extended beyond blood sugar. Across many of the trials, researchers observed favorable shifts in cholesterol and triglyceride levels, including lower LDL cholesterol and triglycerides alongside increases in HDL cholesterol. Some studies also reported reductions in waist circumference and blood pressure.
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Supplementing with curcumin & piperine
So, what should you look for in a supplement? Well, always make sure that your turmeric or curcumin supplement is paired with piperine. Also, opt for an option that falls within the dose range of this study (500 and 1,500 milligrams) a day. Just remember that more isn't better! Taking high doses of turmeric and curcumin can actually be harmful to the liver.
We know choosing the right one can feel overwhelming (there are so many options out there!). So we did the work for you. These are our top 14 expert-vetted picks.
The takeaway
This new review adds to growing evidence that curcumin paired with piperine may help support healthy inflammation levels, antioxidant defenses, and metabolic health.
While the findings are promising, researchers say larger and longer-term studies are still needed to determine whether these improvements translate into meaningful long-term health outcomes. For now, curcumin-piperine appears to be a potentially helpful adjunct (not a replacement) for foundational lifestyle habits that support metabolic and cardiovascular health.