Motivation

Looking To Hit New Year's Fitness Goals? Incorporate Mindfulness, New Study Says

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
January 10, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Woman Practicing Yoga in a Sunny Studio - Warrior Three Pose
Image by Sergio Marcos / Stocksy
January 10, 2024

It's that time of year when gyms are packed and everyone's trying to hit their New Year's fitness goals. But is there a "secret ingredient" to working out that makes it more effective? According to new research published in the journal Mental Health and Physical Activity1, there is—and it's all in your head.

Studying how mindfulness impacts exercise

For this study, researchers wanted to review the existing data on physical activity and mindfulness, identifying 35 trials that included exercise and mindfulness interventions, control groups, and their subsequent outcomes.

And based on their analysis, when you combine physical activity and mindfulness, the dynamic duo come together to boost overall health and well-being, with notable improvements in mood, among other things.

On their own, physical exercise and mindfulness both boast a number of benefits, so it's no surprise that putting them together compounds those benefits.

Namely, the researchers note, combining exercise with mindfulness was effective in reducing depression, anxiety, and stress, and also "shows promise for improving rumination, emotion regulation, and self-worth over and above mindfulness training itself."

And if you've ever had a discouraging or uncomfortable gym session, you'll understand just how important emotional regulation is when you're working out. Mindfulness, it seems, helps people stay active by increasing motivation, overcoming discomfort, and boosting self-worth, the study authors explain.

What to do about it

The researchers want to further investigate just how much mindfulness and exercise are needed to see the most benefits, but their results were clear: combining physical activity and mindfulness may offer more benefits than doing either on their own.

So, as study co-author Masha Remskar, MSc, explains in a news release, if your New Year's fitness goals need a boost, you might just want to start a mindfulness practice.

"Mindfulness is an approach that can help us 'train up' the psychological strengths we need to exercise and be more in tune with our bodies, as well as make exercising more interesting and help us recognize its benefits," Remskar explains, adding, "This may be because becoming more mindful prompts us to think differently about our lifestyle, [and] makes us more accepting and less judgmental of our own shortcomings, which can help to build healthy habits."

Not sure where to start? Mindfulness includes your obvious options like yoga or meditation, but even a walk can be mindful, and so can journaling, eating, and even sipping a cup of tea.

Here's our full guide to staying mindful all day long to help you get started.

The takeaway

Staying active is one of the best things you can do for you health, and according to these findings, mindfulness interventions in the equation will make working out that much more impactful. As Remskar says in conclusion, "There is a huge potential to use mindfulness to unlock the positive benefits exercise can bring."

