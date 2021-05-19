The team of researchers from Queensland University of Technology in Australia wanted to look at what exactly men and women prioritize in sexual partners as they age. It's well understood that these sexual attraction preferences influence everything from relationships to sex on an individual level, but also broadly influence things like gender norms and politics.

So for their study, they looked at over 7,000 Australians on dating sites, with ages ranging from 18 and 65. The participants were given nine specific traits broken into three categories to rate based on importance, on a scale of 0 to 100.

The "aesthetics" category included age, attractiveness, and physical build/features. The "resources" category included intelligence, education, and income. And the "personality" category included trust, openness, and emotional connection.