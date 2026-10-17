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This Common Habit Was Linked To A Younger Metabolic Age
Two people can be the same age on paper but have very different health profiles.
One might have healthy blood pressure and blood sugar levels, while the other is already dealing with several risk factors for chronic disease. So, how can researchers measure these differences beyond simply counting birthdays?
A new study1 explored this question using blood samples from more than 18,000 people.
Researchers developed a way to estimate metabolic age, a measure of how old your body appears to be based on blood chemistry, and examined how it relates to long-term health and everyday habits.
About the study
When your body breaks down food, produces energy, and carries out other chemical processes, it creates substances called metabolites. Measuring these compounds can give researchers clues about how the body is functioning.
Researchers analyzed blood plasma from 18,476 people ages 1 to 96 across six centers in China.
They identified 56 metabolites associated with age and used them to develop a model that estimates a person's metabolic age.
They then compared this estimate with chronological age, or the number of years someone has lived. If someone's metabolic age was higher than their actual age, their blood profile suggested signs of faster aging.
A lower score suggested the opposite. But, this is a research-based estimate, not a standard blood test that can definitively tell you how quickly you're aging.
These everyday habits were linked to faster aging
People with a higher metabolic age had higher rates of fatty liver disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, coronary heart disease, stroke, high cholesterol, elevated uric acid, and death from any cause during follow-up.
Several lifestyle factors were also associated with metabolic age.
Smoking, secondhand smoke exposure, shift work, and diets higher in sugar, fried food, processed meat, organ meat, and seafood were linked to an older metabolic age. Eating more mixed grains and exercising regularly were associated with a younger one.
A smaller group had their blood tested again a few years later.
Those who increased physical activity or reduced fried-food intake tended to see more favorable changes in their scores. New secondhand smoke exposure and increased preserved-food intake were linked to less favorable changes.
These findings show associations, not proof that specific habits directly speed up aging. However, they offer clues about how everyday behaviors may relate to the body's aging process.
Can you influence your metabolic age?
Unlike chronological age, metabolic age scores can change over time. In this study, changes in certain habits coincided with changes in participants' scores.
Still, metabolic age is an estimate based on blood chemistry, not a definitive measure of health or life expectancy. A younger score doesn't guarantee protection from disease, and an older one doesn't tell the whole story.
For now, it's best viewed as a research tool for understanding how lifestyle and other influences relate to aging, not a number to chase.
Everyday habits worth prioritizing
The findings point to a few practical places to start.
- Move regularly: Exercise was associated with a younger metabolic age. Walking, cycling, dancing, and strength training can all help you build a consistent routine.
- Eat more whole grains: Mixed-grain intake was linked to a more favorable score. Try oats at breakfast or brown rice with dinner.
- Limit smoke exposure: Smoking and secondhand smoke were associated with an older metabolic age. Avoiding smoke can support long-term health.
- Be mindful of fried and processed foods: Higher intake was linked to an older metabolic age. Focus on your overall eating pattern rather than worrying about an occasional meal.
The takeaway
You can't turn back the clock, but your daily habits can help shape your health as you age.
This research offers another way to study that connection, with regular movement, whole grains, and avoiding smoking all worth keeping in your corner.