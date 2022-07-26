Unless you're super adamant to go to bed and wake up at the same time every single day (even on the weekends), there's a good chance that come Monday morning, you're going to experience "social jet lag." Social jet lag occurs when your weekend schedule is significantly different than your weekday schedule, which leads to a disruption in your circadian rhythm.

For this study, researchers wanted to know if certain vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients impacted the body's ability to "bounce back," so to speak, when circadian rhythm and/or sleep was disrupted.

To do so, they reviewed 78 different pieces of scientific literature on the topic, looking for links between factors like sleep, nutrients, circadian rhythm, and more.