If you're a big coffee fan—or a caffeine fan in general—you may wonder if those post-sip jitters affect your heart's rhythm. After all, it's not uncommon for people with heart rhythm issues to avoid caffeinated beverages altogether. But according to new research published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, caffeine might not necessarily increase the risk of arrhythmia, or irregular or abnormal heartbeats. Here's what to know.