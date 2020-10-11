Getting Enough Sleep Is Seen As Less Masculine, Study Finds

The researchers conducted a series of experiments on hundreds of people to understand the link between sleep and perceived masculinity. In one survey of 144 people, people saw men who say they don’t get a lot of sleep as being significantly more masculine than men who say they sleep a lot. In another survey of 385 people, participants tended to describe very “manly” men as getting less sleep than “unmanly men,” who generally got more sleep.

In other words, the assumptions went both ways: Men who don’t get sleep were viewed as more masculine—and more masculine men were assumed to get less sleep.

Their other experiments showed people not only saw a lack of sleep as being a “manly” characteristic, they also viewed men who lacked sleep as being more “agentic,” i.e. more assertive, more focused on their personal goals, and more able to attain them. People also generally judged men who get enough sleep more negatively than men who sleep little, with men who slept a lot being viewed as “unmanly.”

Men themselves bought into the sleep-deprived masculinity stereotype, too. They surveyed 165 men and asked half of them how it felt to say “I sleep a lot more than the average person.” The other half were asked how it felt to say “I sleep a lot less than the average person.” The men felt significantly less manly when they imagined admitting to getting a lot of sleep.