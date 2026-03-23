Feeling Mentally Drained & Forgetful In Perimenopause? This Supplement Can Help*
Perimenopause comes with a range of symptoms. For some, hot flashes can be severe. For others, it’s the nightly tossing and turning at 3 a.m. But one thing many women experience during menopause is a mental energy crash.
This feeling, like you’re always forgetting something or losing your train of thought mid-sentence, may not just be due to packed schedules and a lack of sleep. Your body and brain are also adjusted to changing (and overall declining) estrogen levels.
Estrogen & brain fog
Estrogen has so many roles in the body and is involved in how your brain functions day-to-day1.
One of its key roles is supporting brain cell metabolism, helping neurons efficiently turn nutrients into ATP, the energy they rely on to think, focus, and remember.
As estrogen begins to fluctuate and decline during perimenopause, that process becomes less efficient, which can show up as lapses in memory, slower thinking, and that all-too-familiar brain fog.
One way to help combat this brain fog is to support ATP production. And that’s where creatine comes in.*
Creatine & mental energy
Creatine helps regenerate ATP, essentially acting as a backup energy system for your cells. And that includes your brain cells, which have especially high energy demands.*
Neurons rely on a steady supply of ATP to maintain membrane potentials, transmit signals, and support neurotransmitter cycling.*
When your brain is under-fueled (like during perimenopause), creatine can help fill in the gaps to combat mental fatigue and slower processing times.*
Research shows creatine supplementation can support memory, processing speed, and overall mental performance2.*
Even taking a modest dose of 5 grams of creatine monohydrate a day can support overall cognition.* Some studies show that 10 grams may be even for grain health and a larger 20-gram dose may be beneficial after sleeping poorly.*
However, if you’re really looking to support your brain during this time, consider taking a creatine powder that also includes citicoline.*
Consider adding citicoline to the mix
Citicoline3 is a naturally occurring brain chemical that’s also a supplemental form of choline (sometimes called CDP-choline).
Cognizin® is a clinically studied form of citicoline that supports healthy brain cell membranes, which are essential for fast, clear communication between neurons. In other words, it helps your brain use the energy it has more effectively.* Why does this matter in perimenopause?
As estrogen declines, both energy production and communication between brain cells may become less efficient. Creatine helps support brain energy production. Cognizin® helps support how that energy is used.*
mindbodygreen’s creatine brain+ provides 5 grams of creatine monohydrate and 500 milligrams of Cognizin® citicoline (the full, therapeutic amount) in one daily stick pack. It’s an easy habit that can help support your energy today and your long-term brain health.*
The takeaway
While menopause typically comes with a series of unwanted changes, it also acts as an open door to really taking control of your health.
While a supplement is just one solution to help with one potential problem, it can still have a meaningful impact (while helping you build and preserve crucial muscle mass).
For more information on how to navigate perimenopause and beyond, check out this expert-backed guide.