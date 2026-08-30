Serious zone 2 devotees use a blood lactate meter to confirm their blood lactate stays below 2, the standard cutoff."Everyone else relies on proxies, like a percentage of heart rate or the talk test. In the lab, Storoschuk said researchers ask people to count backward from 30, then ask whether they were able to do it comfortably. "If we can keep a comfortable conversation while exercising, then we're probably in zone 2," she said. "But as soon as we can't get out sentences without huffing and puffing, then we're above zone 2."