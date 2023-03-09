Avoid All-Day Hunger With This Fiber-Rich Strawberry Vanilla Smoothie
When you think of breakfast, your mind likely conjures up the classic options (eggs, bacon, bagels, pancakes, etc.). The problem? If you enjoy one (or more) of these more traditional breakfast foods in the morning, you may find your stomach grumbling by mid-morning thanks to the lack of a critical carb that helps you avoid hunger—fiber.
Advertisement
How a fiber-rich smoothie can help you feel full all day.
That’s right, if you find yourself craving a snack shortly after your first meal of the day, there’s a good chance your breakfast plate didn’t have adequate fiber-rich foods. Dietary fiber has been shown to help reduce hunger and prolong satiety1 (aka feelings of fullness), explains a 2022 article from Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition. But most Americans aren't getting nearly enough.
Smoothies, on the other hand, are an intrinsically fiber-rich breakfast option due to their many plant ingredients. But with a whopping 25 grams of fiber in each serving (thanks to high-fiber ingredients like mindbodygreen’s organic fiber potency+, chia seeds, and avocado), this strawberry and vanilla smoothie really takes things to the next level.
For reference, 25 grams covers the recommended minimum amount of fiber women need each day! Though it doesn’t cover the recommended intake for men, it does get them 66% of the way to their daily intake goal. For a single meal, this is incredibly impressive.
If you’re looking to start your day with a simple and filling meal that will stave off your hunger into the afternoon, this satiating breakfast is for you. (Bonus: It tastes like a strawberry milkshake!)
Advertisement
Fiber-Rich Strawberry Vanilla Smoothie
Ingredients
- 1 cup frozen strawberries
- 1/2 frozen banana
- 1 cup raw spinach
- 1/2 avocado
- 1 scoop organic fiber potency+
- 1 scoop vanilla protein powder
- 2 tablespoons chia seeds
- 1 cup unsweetened oat milk (or milk of choice)
Advertisement
Fiber content
- organic fiber potency+: 6 grams
- Strawberries2: 3 grams
- Spinach3: 1 gram
- Avocado4: 5 grams
- Chia seeds5: 10 grams
- Total: 25 grams
Method
- Combine strawberries, banana, spinach, avocado, organic fiber potency+, protein powder, chia seeds, and oat milk in a blender. Blend until smooth.
- Pour smoothie into a glass.
- Enjoy!
Advertisement
The takeaway.
If you’d like to kickstart your day with a fiber-rich smoothie that tastes like a strawberry milkshake and helps keep you full all day long, adding this recipe to your morning routine is a no-brainer!
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition. Chamberlain believes in taking small steps to improve your well-being—whether that means eating more plant-based foods, checking in with a therapist weekly, or spending quality time with your closest friends. When she isn’t typing away furiously at her keyboard, you can find her cooking in the kitchen, hanging outside, or doing a vinyasa flow.