Smoothies, on the other hand, are an intrinsically fiber-rich breakfast option due to their many plant ingredients. But with a whopping 25 grams of fiber in each serving (thanks to high-fiber ingredients like mindbodygreen’s organic fiber potency+, chia seeds, and avocado), this strawberry and vanilla smoothie really takes things to the next level.

For reference, 25 grams covers the recommended minimum amount of fiber women need each day! Though it doesn’t cover the recommended intake for men, it does get them 66% of the way to their daily intake goal. For a single meal, this is incredibly impressive.

If you’re looking to start your day with a simple and filling meal that will stave off your hunger into the afternoon, this satiating breakfast is for you. (Bonus: It tastes like a strawberry milkshake!)