Start Your Day With Coffee? Here's How To Make Yours Even Healthier

Many of us are prompted to get out of bed in the morning from the thought of that first sip of coffee. There's no shame in that! While coffee sometimes has the reputation of being a "guilty pleasure", it’s actually one of the most health-promoting beverages out there. Drinking 3-5 cups (24- 40 ounces) daily, has been continually linked to overall longevity and heart health. Why? Coffee beans are a rich source of antioxidants.