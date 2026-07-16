Start Your Day With Coffee? Here's How To Make Yours Even Healthier
Many of us are prompted to get out of bed in the morning from the thought of that first sip of coffee. There's no shame in that! While coffee sometimes has the reputation of being a "guilty pleasure", it’s actually one of the most health-promoting beverages out there. Drinking 3-5 cups (24- 40 ounces) daily, has been continually linked to overall longevity and heart health. Why? Coffee beans are a rich source of antioxidants.
The thing is, some additives (namely sugar and even saturated fat) can negate coffee’s benefits. So if black coffee isn’t your vibe (it’s not mine either), here are a few things you can do to make your morning—or afternoon—brew even healthier.
Add a pinch of cinnamon
Coffee and cinnamon are a classic pairing for a reason. A pinch of this warming spice instantly makes your morning brew taste richer and cozier, while adding a dose of beneficial plant compounds.
Cinnamon is naturally rich in polyphenols and other bioactive compounds, including cinnamaldehyde, that help combat oxidative stress and support a healthy inflammatory response. Research also suggests cinnamon helps support healthy blood sugar regulation by slowing the breakdown of carbohydrates1 and reducing sharp spikes in glucose after a meal.
Add a pinch of Ceylon cinnamon to your coffee grounds before brewing or stir it directly into your finished cup. It works just as well in black coffee as it does in a splash of milk or your favorite latte.
Make a better-for-you mocha
Chocolate lovers, this one’s for you. Cocoa—that is pure, unsweetened cocoa powder—is another underrated source of flavonols and polyphenols. These compounds have been linked to benefits for heart health and healthy blood flow, making cocoa a flavorful way to add even more nutrition to your daily cup.
Plus, emerging research suggests2 that pairing polyphenol-rich foods like cocoa and coffee with milk proteins may enhance their ability to support the body’s antioxidant defenses.
Mix about 2 teaspoons of unsweetened cocoa powder with a splash (around ¼ cup) of your milk of choice. Froth until smooth, then pour into your coffee for a creamy, nutrient-packed mocha.
Add whey for a protein boost
Anyone (not just bodybuilders) can add protein to their coffee.
A high-quality protein powder can transform coffee into a creamy, latte-like drink while helping you get more of this essential macronutrient earlier in the day. Protein supports muscle health, helps promote satiety, and can help maintain steadier energy levels compared to relying on caffeine alone.
Doing this may be especially helpful if you’re someone who wakes up without much of an appetite or tends to push your first meal later in the day. It’s a simple way to make your morning cup more satisfying. (Though ideally, you’ll still make time for a balanced meal with protein and fiber when you’re hungry.)
People love adding mindbodygreen’s vanilla grass-fed whey protein isolate+ to their coffee. It blends seamlessly into hot or cold brews (a frother can help) and is naturally flavored with organic cinnamon extract and vanilla.
I recommended this hack to my friend years ago, and she’s been hooked ever since. Here’s how she makes her daily protein coffee.
Start with better coffee beans
Sometimes the reason people need lots of sugar, cream, or flavored syrups in their coffee is that they haven’t found a great-tasting bean.
Coffee is naturally rich in antioxidants, but the quality, sourcing, and roasting process can influence its flavor and nutritional profile. Beans that are over-roasted may develop a bitter, burnt taste, while a carefully crafted medium roast can offer a smoother flavor while preserving many beneficial plant compounds.
Choosing organically sourced coffee can also help reduce exposure to agricultural chemicals, while rigorous third-party testing helps ensure your daily brew is free from unwanted contaminants.
mindbodygreen’s clean coffee+ is made with 100% USDA organic whole beans and thoughtfully roasted to create a naturally smooth cup with subtle hazelnut and chocolate notes. Each batch is rigorously tested for purity, including mold, heavy metals, mycotoxins, and solvents, as well as key antioxidant compounds.
Upgrade your brewing method
The way you brew your coffee may be unintentionally adding microplastics to your diet. Many traditional coffee makers rely heavily on plastic components that come into contact with hot water, and it's best to minimize (or eliminate) contact between hot liquids and plastic when possible.
A glass or stainless steel brewing method can be a simple swap that creates a cleaner coffee ritual while letting the flavor of your beans shine.
Try this all-glass-pour-over brewing system or this zero-plastic automatic coffee maker (that also has no aluminum in the brew path).
The takeaway
Coffee is already one of the most antioxidant-rich beverages many people consume regularly, and you don’t need to drink it black to enjoy its benefits.
A few simple tweaks—like adding cinnamon, incorporating protein, choosing quality beans, or changing your brewing method—can help make your daily ritual even more supportive for your health.