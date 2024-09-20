According to Means, post-meal exercise is the best "golden ticket" to lowering blood sugar that we have. "Take a three-, five-, 10-, or 15-minute walk, do some air squats, or have a dance party after a meal," she encourages. "Every time you take a step, you're contracting billions of myocytes (muscle cells). What that's going to do is physically push the glucose channels to the cell membrane, to help take that glucose out of the blood stream and put it through the mitochondria for energy."