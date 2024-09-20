Skip to Content
Integrative Health

A Stanford-Trained MD Shares Her Top 3 Metabolism-Boosting Tips 

Jason Wachob
Author:
Jason Wachob
September 20, 2024
Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
By Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
Casey Means, M.D.
Image by Casey Means, M.D.
September 20, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

According to Stanford-trained physician Casey Means, M.D., author of Good Energy, "optimization culture" and biohacking have lost their way. We've never had more nutrition and fitness information available to us, yet Americans are getting sicker every year. What are we getting so wrong here? 

She says the solution isn't more specialists or spending more money on health care but focusing on cultivating "good energy" in your cells, which you do by prioritizing metabolic health. 

"Metabolic dysfunction, or 'bad energy,' [is] the root cause of all diseases," she shares on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. "When we can fundamentally create metabolic health in our lives, our risk of all of these diseases is just drastically reduced." 

Curious how to enhance your own metabolic health? Well, the right plan looks different for everyone, but Means offers a few underrated tips to consider:

1.

Prioritize breakfast

You may have heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. According to Means, there's research to back up that claim. 

"A study from Nature1, one of the premier medical journals, showed that it's actually the extent of the glucose crash that determines how hungry we're going to be later in the day and how much we're going to crave carbohydrates," she notes. 

Meaning, if you have a blood-sugar-spiking breakfast followed by a giant glucose crash, that sets you up to crave carbohydrates and be hungrier for the entire day. "The extent of that crash is predictive of how much you're going to consume," she adds. 

The solution? Eat a blood-sugar-balancing, high-protein morning meal. "This is why a high-protein breakfast with a very little glucose spike is going to be the best thing you can do to set yourself up for a day of healthy eating patterns," she notes. 

Means is partial to a savory, "dinner for breakfast" plate with protein, healthy fats, and vegetables. "Yesterday I had Flackers [aka flax crackers], a can of wild-caught salmon, with a tablespoon of Primal Kitchen's mayo. I mixed about ¼ cup of sauerkraut into the [salmon] salad, and then I had half an avocado," she recounts. "I had about 46 grams of protein between the flax crackers and the [salmon]."

2.

Walk after meals 

According to Means, post-meal exercise is the best "golden ticket" to lowering blood sugar that we have. "Take a three-, five-, 10-, or 15-minute walk, do some air squats, or have a dance party after a meal," she encourages. "Every time you take a step, you're contracting billions of myocytes (muscle cells). What that's going to do is physically push the glucose channels to the cell membrane, to help take that glucose out of the blood stream and put it through the mitochondria for energy." 

Again, research backs up the claim: One study2 found that acute, casual exercise, not before but after eating (like, say, a post-dinner stroll), can help steady the blood sugar response.

"A little bit of movement is powerful to soak up and use glucose," Means adds. "You do that through muscle contraction, even if it's light." 

3.

Don't ignore your stress levels 

Make no mistake: The stress-metabolism connection is well documented. Raised cortisol levels spike cause a surge release of insulin, which is why you may crave more sugars, carbs, and sweets3 when feeling stressed. 

Chronic stress even has the ability to damage your mitochondria, and as Means notes, "bad energy" is the root of all disease, including metabolic dysfunction. "There's literally a process called the cell danger response4 initiated by the mitochondria," she explains. "[It] can be activated through psychological fear [and] totally changes our mitochondrial dynamics."

It's way easier said than done, but do try to reduce your stress levels however you can. (Some helpful remedies here.) According to Means, prioritizing quality relationships is one way you can reduce stress and help your mitochondria thrive. 

"Being with other people that we trust and love is fundamental for our mitochondria to do their best work," she says. So take this as a sign to catch up with someone you love today. 

The takeaway

Nutrition, movement, and mindset—there's much we can discuss in all three categories when it comes to metabolism, but Means covers some basics with her tips above. There is no silver bullet for stellar metabolic health, but smaller, everyday habits do play a powerful role. Try them today, plus more of Means' tips in the full episode below. 

We hope you enjoy this episode! And don't forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or YouTube!

More On This Topic

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Integrative Health

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

