mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Personal Growth
Are You A Loving Person? A Spiritual Teacher Offers His Trick To Tell

Are You A Loving Person? A Spiritual Teacher Offers His Trick To Tell

Olivia Giacomo
mbg Social Media Associate By Olivia Giacomo
mbg Social Media Associate
Olivia Giacomo is mbg's Social Media Associate. A recent graduate from Georgetown University, she has previously written for LLM Law Review.
Are You Actually A Loving Person? A Spiritual Teacher On His Trick To Tell

Image by Alba Vitta / Stocksy

August 1, 2021 — 11:07 AM

The concept of self-love has, fortunately, become more prevalent in our cultural canon, but actually putting it into practice can prove challenging. The idea itself sounds ideal, sure, but digging deeper into it often feels like treading into ambiguous territory. How do we truly love ourselves and others? And how do we know if it's enough?

Spiritual teacher and New York Times bestselling author of The Seat of the Soul Gary Zukav is here to help: On the mindbodygreen podcast, he explains why self-love is so crucial and—here's the kicker—offers a practical tool to embody it.

How to tell if you're acting with love.

As Zukav notes, "You cannot love others without loving yourself." This principle adds even more weight to the venture; self-love is, ultimately, the portal through which we can show our respect and appreciation to others.

So, how does Zukav measure up? Well, it comes down to where he chooses to place his focus: "Look at your high watermarks," he explains. In economics, this refers to the highest value of an investment fund; in spirituality speak, Zukav suggests assigning "the loving parts of your personality" as your highest value, so you can assess your following actions according to this peak. Get it?

"[Look at] the times when you gave and there was no attachment, the times when you received and there was only gratitude—not for what somebody did for you, but for what somebody is and was in your life," he says. In other words: Reflect on the times you acted with compassion and gratitude and use those as your guiding light.

On the flip side, says Zukav, offering yourself grace when you have fallen short of these intentions is just as important: "I have to remind myself not to evaluate myself in terms of my low watermarks," he says. "If I did, I would think to myself, You can't speak like this. You're a hypocrite. You get angry. You get jealous. You get in power struggles with [your wife]. But now I look at them as learning opportunities, and I evaluate myself by my high watermarks."

That way, you're not ignoring the low moments and believing everything you do in life is grand (which is arguably not a way to go about it); you're simply striving for your highest value while learning about yourself along the way—which is all anyone can ask for.

Advertisement

The takeaway.

Zukav's method is all about assessing yourself based on moments you've practiced compassion, appreciation, or any other pure, life-affirming intention. As he states, "There is no power greater than love."

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Olivia Giacomo
Olivia Giacomo mbg Social Media Associate
Olivia Giacomo is mbg's Social Media Associate. A recent graduate from Georgetown University, she has previously written for LLM Law Review.

More On This Topic

Spirituality

An Intuitive's Top Tips For Manifesting Something Downright Miraculous

Tanya Carroll Richardson
An Intuitive's Top Tips For Manifesting Something Downright Miraculous
Spirituality

This Week's Astrology Forecast Is An Extrovert's Dream

The AstroTwins
This Week's Astrology Forecast Is An Extrovert's Dream
$49.99

The Essential Guide To Maximizing Your Energy

With Shawn Stevenson
The Essential Guide To Maximizing Your Energy
Love

Is Love At First Sight Real? We Asked Marriage Therapists To Weigh In

Kelly Gonsalves
Is Love At First Sight Real? We Asked Marriage Therapists To Weigh In
Functional Food

This Underrated Grain May Help Manage Blood Sugar & Prevent Diabetes

Sarah Regan
This Underrated Grain May Help Manage Blood Sugar & Prevent Diabetes
Home

7 Lights That Mimic The Sun (So Your Plants Can Grow In Any Condition)

Emma Loewe
7 Lights That Mimic The Sun (So Your Plants Can Grow In Any Condition)
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Functional Food

5 Spices This Ph.D. Eats To Keep Inflammation At Bay (Nope, Not Turmeric)

Eliza Sullivan
5 Spices This Ph.D. Eats To Keep Inflammation At Bay (Nope, Not Turmeric)
Beauty

8 Reasons Your Skin Is Dull + How To Get It Glowing ASAP

Alexa Erickson
8 Reasons Your Skin Is Dull + How To Get It Glowing ASAP
Beauty

No Lie: This Supplement Is Like An Internal Humidifier For Your Skin*

Jamie Schneider
No Lie: This Supplement Is Like An Internal Humidifier For Your Skin*
Sex

Surprising Tips For A Better Sex Life (That Don’t Include The Bedroom)

Natalie Goldberg
Surprising Tips For A Better Sex Life (That Don’t Include The Bedroom)
Beauty

So Many Beauty Supplements, So Little Time: We Vetted The 13 Best Options

Jamie Schneider
So Many Beauty Supplements, So Little Time: We Vetted The 13 Best Options
Recipes

It’s National Avocado Day: Celebrate With These Creamy Fudge Pops

Eliza Sullivan
It’s National Avocado Day: Celebrate With These Creamy Fudge Pops
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/spiritual-teacher-on-how-to-assess-your-self-love

Your article and new folder have been saved!